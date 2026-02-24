Better Lovers are parting ways with singer Greg Puciato.

The US metalcore band revealed the news in a social media statement.

“Better Lovers is parting ways with Greg Puciato,” the statement began.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done together but we are moving in another direction.

“To all of our fans, thank you for riding with us these past few years. We’ve accomplished so much in such a short time with your support and we’re still beyond excited to continue down this road with you.

“The four of us are finishing writing a new album which we are extremely proud of and currently looking for a new singer.

“Thanks for your understanding, we’ll see you soon,” it concluded.

During Puciato’s time in the band, they recorded 2023 EP God Made Me an Animal and their 2024 debut album Highly Irresponsible. The lineup also features guitarists Jordan Buckley and Will Putney, bassist Stephen Micciche, and drummer Clayton Holyoak.

As to who might replace Puciato, there was a clear frontrunner in the comments section on Better Lovers’ social media post.

’68 vocalist and guitarist Josh Scogin, formerly of Norma Jean, was tipped by several commenters as the ideal replacement, with one simply writing, “Scogin is the answer.”

Puciato’s departure follows the band’s recently completed Australian tour, which took them to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and more last month.

“Australia. We’re so fun together. Of all the places we’ve flown 20 hours to play, your gorgeous country is our favorite,” they shared in a social media post following the tour… Better Lovers has been petal to the metal for almost three years now. Around the world and back.

“It’s going to feel nice to ease our feet off the gas ever so slightly and decide what to do with these 22 files marinating in this ‘new songs’ folder. So while we put some more meat on those bones please know, from the bottoms of our hearts, we have nothing but the most love and the most gratitude for everyone that’s helped make our dreams a reality thus far. See you when we’re ready.”