Dreamy four-piece Betty Taylor dropped their latest single ‘Glitter’ today and it’s already causing a stir.

Released via Australian indie label Hello Gardener, the song is a testament to Betty Taylor’s unique sound and songwriting skills. It’s a captivating track filled with twinkling riffs and enticing vocals that will keep you hooked. Despite its feel-good sound, the lyrics reveal a deeper meaning – calling out those who sugarcoat their words to make their relationships appear brighter than they are.

And, the four-piece didn’t stop at just a new song. They’re also gearing up for their first-ever headline tour. Fans can catch them in all their dreamy glory in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Wollongong throughout May 2023. In even better news for fans, most of the dates on the tour are free and you can check out the details here.

To celebrate the release of ‘Glitter’, and the band’s upcoming tour we caught up with Sophie from Betty Taylor as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

Check out ‘Glitter’ by Betty Taylor:

How did your artist name come about?

Betty Taylor is my Grandmothers’ Maiden name. I saw it underneath some old photos we were looking through and thought to myself “that would be a cool stage name” one year later I started a band and here we are.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I wouldn’t… she would be mortified by the swearing haha as far as grandma is aware I’m in an “empowering female rock and roll band”.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

’Stallin’’ was our debut release -In short, It’s about longing and fantasizing about a relationship, but being scared of being hurt. Our follow-up single ‘Glitter’ – is about being absolutely done with all the false promises that come with dating and realising you are better off on your own.

What do you love about your hometown?

The Sunshine Coast has an incredibly supportive music scene. I think I would have been far too intimidated to give music a go if I started out anywhere else.

Career highlight so far?

Supporting Girl In Red!

Fave non-music hobby?

We’ve all recently really gotten into playing pool. We’re not very good at it, but it’s pretty fun. We absolutely smashed Girl in Red’s band though, sorry boys…

What’s on your dream rider?

Olives, Prosciutto, Brie Cheese, and a Margarita.

Dream music collaboration?

Isabella Manfredi

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

About to write our best song yet.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Sir Mixalot – ‘I Like Big Butts’ (I don’t even need the screen prompt).

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To keep it all about the music. Work with people who genuinely love the music that we make.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

My lifelong dream is to go on Survivor Australia.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.