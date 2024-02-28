Between You & Me are revving up for their Sh!t Yeah EP release tour this May, promising a wild ride across major cities.

With their signature pop-punk sound and high-octane live performances, all five headline dates across the country are set to be massive events, with mosh pits and huge vibes guarenteed.

For the Melbourne/Naarm-based pop-punk quintet, this tour marks an exciting new chapter as they celebrate the release of their anticipated EP on April 5th. Notably, it’s their first full-length entirely independent release since parting ways with Hopeless Records in 2022.

With three explosive singles from the Sh!t Yeah EP already unleashed into the world – March 2023’s “Nevermind”, November 2023’s “YEAH!”, and “In The Middle” – just last week, Between You & Me is ready to kick off this new era with a bang.

From May 17th to May 25th, catch Between You & Me tearing up venues nationwide, including 170 Russell in Melbourne, Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide, The Rosemount in Perth, Factory Theatre in Sydney, and The Zoo in Brisbane (see full dates below). Plus, Adelaide duo TOWNS will be joining them for all dates, with more supports to be announced soon.

Between You & Me have recently concluded a headline UK tour, gearing up for an upcoming US tour next month, marking the start of what promises to be a monumental year for the band.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, and your can find more info on all dates via the official tour website.

Between You & Me 2024 Australian Tour

Friday, May 17th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 18th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Sunday, May 19th

The Rosemount, Perth WA

Friday, May 24th

Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 25th

The Zoo, Brisbane QLD