Between You & Me, perennial purveyors of playful rock, just never know when to turn the energy down; not in their music, and, it seems, not in life.

After releasing their buzzy new single ‘Nevermind’, the band committed to some exercise on social media: “should we run 1km for every 1000 streams we get in the first 24 hours worldwide?” they asked in an Instagram clip.

At the time of writing, with many hours left, ‘Nevermind’ has been streamed Spotify almost just shy of 2,000 times. So, if you want to see one very sweaty alt-rock band work for their success, you know what to do.

Between You & Me’s new track, which is their first release in two years, captures a band sounding fully carefree, with gleefully bellowed vocals and crisps guitar lines.

It’s interesting, then, to note that the band have released ‘Nevermind’ entirely independently, having parted ways with Hopeless Records. As Masked Wolf recently told this publication, there’s something enjoyable about having total creative freedom as an artist, and this feeling bursts forth from Between You & Me’s new single.

“We knew that the next song we released after (2021 album) Armageddon was going to be tough because we put all that we had into the album and are very proud of what we were able to create together,” lead singer Jake Wilson says. “Since our band is now independent, there felt like a lot of added pressure to prove a lot of people wrong and remind everyone that we’re still here and we aren’t dropping off anytime soon.”

You can watch the vibrant music video for ‘Nevermind’ below, which features exhilarating footage from the band’s recent tour of the US with State Champs.

And Between You & Me already have a return trip to the States planned: they’ll support Knuckle Punk and Real Friends there next month, before returning to Australia in May for a tour alongside Slowly Slowly. More information is available here.

Between You & Me’s ‘Nevermind’ is out now.