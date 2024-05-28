Rumours are swirling that Beyoncé might tour Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Here’s what we know so far:

The buzz comes from a gap in the Melbourne sporting calendar, opening up dates at Melbourne’s MCG in October. With cricket starting in November, there are four free weekends for the superstar to perform at the MCG. Plus, a break in the major events lineup at Qudos Bank Arena from October 5th to October 17th (before Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage from October 17th to October 22nd) hints at possible shows in Sydney.

Reportedly, a Melbourne radio show host got a tip in his Instagram DMs from someone in the “major events space.”

Beyoncé wrapped up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1st, last year. While there are no additional dates listed on the Renaissance World Tour website, the term “World” suggests she might still have plans for other continents.

Since then, the multiple Grammy-award winning artist released her follow-up country album Cowboy Carter, sparking speculation about where and when the album will be toured.

We certainly hope that if Beyoncé does come down under, she won’t disappoint her Kiwi fans. There’s been a troubling trend of major artists excluding New Zealand from their tour stops.

From Billie Eilish to Olivia Rodrigo, the list of major artists snubbing New Zealand is growing: Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Oliver Tree, and hip-hop legend The Game, who didn’t make it to his booked Juicy Fest appearance in January. Some of the biggest names in music have bypassed the country entirely on their tours.

When SZA toured New Zealand last month, she called it her “favourite place on earth”, and that she’d never experienced energy like the Kiwi fans before. Artists like Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar have also packed out New Zealand shows and enjoyed their experience.

Fingers crossed, Beyoncé!