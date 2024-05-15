Australia clearly can’t get enough of Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo recently announced that she was bringing her world tour to Australia later this year, confirming shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

And due to overwhelming demand, the US pop superstar has now added two extra shows at both Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (see full dates below).

Rodrigo will be supported at all Australian shows by special guest BENEE. At the time of writing, BENEE’s home country of New Zealand still misses out.

Rodrigo is touring the world in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which topped charts around the globe, including in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and US. GUTS also topped many publications 2023 year-end lists, including Billboard and People.

In a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Angie Martoccio, who wrote our revealing cover story on Rodrigo, joined host Brian Hiatt to break down every track on GUTS, from the biting sarcasm of the opening track, “All-American Bitch”, to the tears-on-her-birthday-cake closer “Teenage Dream”, written about Rodrigo’s “fear of not being a teenager anymore.”

Check out the whole conversation here at the podcast provider of your choice, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.

GUTS received unanimous acclaim from critics around the world. “The pop star rocks out on her biting, charismatic second album, turning the ritual humiliations of girlhood into dazzling, over-the-top spectacles,” wrote Pitchfork in a glowing review.

Rodrigo’s world tour has been earning just as much fanfare. “Rodrigo’s second UK tour showcases a confident star at ease with all-out punk-rock and intimate pop alike,” The Guardian hailed this week.

Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Australian Tour

With special guest BENEE

October 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

October 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

October 13th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

October 14th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

October 17th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

October 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

October 21st (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

October 22nd (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW