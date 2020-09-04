Beyoncé has donated another USD $1 Million to help out Black-owned small businesses.

As reported by billboard, the donation is in addition to the original million dollar pledge Beyoncé made back in July through her BeyGOOD foundation.

On July 10, BeyGOOD announced its collaboration with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, an organisation that “aims to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all US citizens.”

Through their partnership, they teamed up to start the Black-Owned Small Business Impact fund, which seeks to “ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses.”

Businesses across America can apply to receive USD $10,000 grants, with 20 recipients having already been awarded the sum through the first round of applications.

Over on BeyGOOD’s Instagram, the foundation announced the arrival of the latest million dollar sum.

“Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncé to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP,” the statement reads.

This latest announcement comes in what has been a busy year for Beyoncé, who has spent much of 2020 engaging in political and social activism.

Much of her campaigning has focused on giving back to those who are suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, BeyGOOD joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to pledge USD $6 million towards mental health services for essential workers.

She has also been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, and in June penned an open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

The letter, posted on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday, outlined the injustice regarding officers involved in the shooting remaining employed and not facing any serious repercussions for their actions.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy. With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: The death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it,” she said.