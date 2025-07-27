Beyoncé closed out her ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ in Las Vegas with a string of surprises, including a Destiny’s Child reunion.

The trio, consisting of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, took to the stage during the ‘Renaissance’ segment of the concert, according to Rolling Stone. They performed a portion of their hit “Lose My Breath”, a song they hadn’t performed together since Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 headlining sets. This performance transitioned into a mash-up with the ‘Renaissance’ track “Energy”.

The surprise reunion continued with a rendition of “Bootylicious”, a song that hadn’t been performed by the trio together since the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

Jay-Z also made a special appearance, joining Beyoncé for “Crazy in Love” and delivering a solo performance of “Niggas in Paris”. The evening also featured Shaboozey, who performed a medley including “Sweet Honey Buckiin”, “Pure/Honey”, and “Summer Renaissance”.

In the final moments of the concert, Beyoncé addressed the crowd with the message: “Don’t ever ask permission for something that already belongs to you.” Her words resonated with the audience, encapsulating the essence of the evening. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “God bless you, drive home safe, thank you for tonight! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality. I’m so deeply grateful.”

The tour finale comes as Beyoncé celebrates two Emmy nominations for Beyoncé Bowl, her Netflix special capturing the 2024 NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show. The program is up for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Beyoncé co-directed the special with Alex Rudzinski, marking her first Emmy nominations since 2019 when her Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé received four nods. These latest nominations also present the opportunity for the superstar to secure her first Primetime Emmy win.