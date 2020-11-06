In expected but dissapointing news, the 2020 instalment of Beyond The Valley Festival has been cancelled.

The annual festival was set to take place over New Years in South-East Victoria’s Lardner Parklands. Organisers shared a statement today confirming the gutting decision to pull the plug on 2020’s event.

“We have been holding off on making this announcement and have been hoping for a better outcome, however due to the current restrictions in Victoria we have had to make this very difficult and heartbreaking decision,” the statement read.

“It will be the first New Years in 6 years that we won’t be dancing with all of you, but we are already planning for a monumental 2021 event.”

Tickets purchases for the 2020 event will remain valid for the 2021 instalment of the festival, otherwise Beyond The Valley will offer patrons a full refund on tickets.

Beyond The Valley is the latest casualty in a myriad of beloved Australian festivals that have had to cancel events amid the cucked coronavirus pandemic. Joining the ranks of Falls Festival, Bluesfest, and Splendour in The Grass.

The festival is hopeful that a monumental 2021 celebration will go ahead. “We will see you on 28th December 2021 for a four day celebration like no other.”