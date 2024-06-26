A major Australian festival has made a prestigious list of the best music festivals in the world.

Beyond the Valley landed on DJ Mag‘s list of the Top 100 Festivals for 2024, and it was the only Aussie-based festival to make the cut.

The New Year event made it to #92 on a list that’s traditionally dominated by EDM festivals.

Grammy Award-winning electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL returned to their home country to perform at Beyond The Valley for a third time last year. Central Lee, Peggy Gou, Mall Grab, DMA’S, and G Flip also featured on the 2023 lineup.

According to organisers, the latest edition of Beyond the Valley shifted 35,000 tickets for a best-ever result, helping the independent live events specialist to a “record-breaking” season for 2023/24, which wrapped with 500,000 tickets sold.

Beyond the Valley is organised by Untitled Group, whose co-founder Michael Christidis spoke about how events like Beyond the Valley can navigate such a difficult economic time on a special panel exploring music festivals (as per The Music Network).

“Selling tickets to a festival is difficult,” he told industry guests. “However, if you have a core audience that you’re aligned with, and you’re putting up a strong product, I think people will find the money for that. That’s what we’re seeing across headline touring. It doesn’t matter how low the bank account is, if Taylor Swift is in town you (buy a ticket).”

And in case you’re wondering, the top spot on DJ Mag’s countdown went to iconic Belgian festival Tomorrowland.

Check out DJ Mag‘s full list here.