G Flip joined Joel Madden from Good Charlotte on his podcast, Artist Friendly.

Based in LA, G Flip talked about stepping away from sex, drugs, rock n’ roll and how they’re healthier (these days) when they’re on tour.

“These days the music industry is so demanding of you. You can’t be hungover because you’ve got to get on social media post a Tik Tok, rock a podcast.

“I reckon, at the start of my career I was more a little bit more sex, drugs, and rock n roll, bit it wasn’t good for my body. I feel like I’m the most healthy when I’m on tour which is wild. My shows are a work out for me, but then I’m also doing other workouts for my mental health. I’m drinking so much water which I struggle with so I’m hella hydrated.”

The episode will be available to watch for free on the streaming platforms Veeps (video) and Spotify (audio) from Thursday, June 27th.

They talked before G Flip’s upcoming gigs in Australia and New Zealand, including performances at Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival and a headline show at Auckland’s Powerstation. Find out more information about G Flip’s upcoming shows here.

It’s no surprise Madden was keen to feature an Australian artist on his podcast, being a big fan of our shores where he spent considerable time as a former coach on The Voice Australia. Other Aussie guests include Ashton Irwin from 5 Seconds of Summer.

In other G Flip news, the multi-instrumentalist released their latest project, drumless, which finds them reimagining tracks from their 2023 album, DRUMMER, with a crucial difference.

On drumless, G Flip reworks five tracks from DRUMMER without their trusty drums, the instrument that has become synonymous with the Australian artist.

DRUMMER earned G Flip several nominations at the 2023 ARIA Awards, including for Album of the Year and Best Independent Release. It also soared to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart last year.

G Flip’s drumless EP is out now via Future Classic.