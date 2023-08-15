The lineup for Beyond The Valley is here.

Australia’s largest New Year’s festival will head to Barunah Plains, Victoria, between December 28th and January 1st.

Grammy Award-winning electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL are returning to their home country to perform at Beyond The Valley for a third time.

From further afield, London rapper-of-the-moment Central Cee, globetrotting DJ Peggy Gou, and house producer Mall Grab will appear at the festival.

There’s also plenty of Australian talent set to perform, including DMA’S, G Flip, and The Jungle Giants. You can check out the full lineup below.

The Podcast Stage will also make its return to Beyond The Valley this year, headlined by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

Beyond The Valley tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 22nd at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Monday, August 21st at 6pm AEST (sign up here).

Beyond The Valley

28th December 2023-1st January 2024

Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC

Pre-sale begins Monday, August 21st (6pm AEST)

General sale begins Tuesday, August 22nd (12pm AEST)

Ticket information available via beyondthevalley.com.au

LINEUP

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Peggy Gou

Destroy Lonely

DMA’S

G Flip

Kelis

Mall Grab

The Jungle Giants

BIG WETT

Boo Seeka

Cassian

Channel Tres

COBRAH

Conducta b2b Notion

DJ Heartstring

Ewan McVicar

Jayda G

KETTAMA

King Stingray

Lady Shaka

Lastlings

Logic1000

LUUDE

Mella Dee

Overmono

Rebūke

Romy

Ross From Friends (Dj Set)

salute

STÜM

Taylah Elaine

Willaris. K

6 SENSE

Baby G

Becca Hatch

Blusher

CRUSH3d

Crybaby

CXLOE

dameeeela

Effy

Forest Claudette

FUKHED

Gold Fang

House Mum

JessB

DJ JNETT

Mia Wray

Miss Kaninna

PANIA

Pink Matter

Saoirse

Shake Daddy

Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir

Tyson O’Brien

PODCAST STAGE

Presented by The Daily Aus. Hosted by James Parr & Jules Rangi

Scheananigans With Scheana Shay

Curious Conversations With Tully And Sarah

Flopstars

Jamo And Dylan

In Bed With Georgia Grace

The Maria Thattil Show

The Mason Cox Show

Where’s Your Head At

Yarning Up First Nations Stories With Caroline Kell