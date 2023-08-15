The lineup for Beyond The Valley is here.
Australia’s largest New Year’s festival will head to Barunah Plains, Victoria, between December 28th and January 1st.
Grammy Award-winning electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL are returning to their home country to perform at Beyond The Valley for a third time.
From further afield, London rapper-of-the-moment Central Cee, globetrotting DJ Peggy Gou, and house producer Mall Grab will appear at the festival.
There’s also plenty of Australian talent set to perform, including DMA’S, G Flip, and The Jungle Giants. You can check out the full lineup below.
The Podcast Stage will also make its return to Beyond The Valley this year, headlined by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.
Beyond The Valley tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 22nd at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Monday, August 21st at 6pm AEST (sign up here).
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Beyond The Valley
28th December 2023-1st January 2024
Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC
Pre-sale begins Monday, August 21st (6pm AEST)
General sale begins Tuesday, August 22nd (12pm AEST)
Ticket information available via beyondthevalley.com.au
LINEUP
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Central Cee
Peggy Gou
Destroy Lonely
DMA’S
G Flip
Kelis
Mall Grab
The Jungle Giants
BIG WETT
Boo Seeka
Cassian
Channel Tres
COBRAH
Conducta b2b Notion
DJ Heartstring
Ewan McVicar
Jayda G
KETTAMA
King Stingray
Lady Shaka
Lastlings
Logic1000
LUUDE
Mella Dee
Overmono
Rebūke
Romy
Ross From Friends (Dj Set)
salute
STÜM
Taylah Elaine
Willaris. K
6 SENSE
Baby G
Becca Hatch
Blusher
CRUSH3d
Crybaby
CXLOE
dameeeela
Effy
Forest Claudette
FUKHED
Gold Fang
House Mum
JessB
DJ JNETT
Mia Wray
Miss Kaninna
PANIA
Pink Matter
Saoirse
Shake Daddy
Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir
Tyson O’Brien
PODCAST STAGE
Presented by The Daily Aus. Hosted by James Parr & Jules Rangi
Scheananigans With Scheana Shay
Curious Conversations With Tully And Sarah
Flopstars
Jamo And Dylan
In Bed With Georgia Grace
The Maria Thattil Show
The Mason Cox Show
Where’s Your Head At
Yarning Up First Nations Stories With Caroline Kell