DMA’S have won triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like a Version with their cover of Cher’s Believe coming in at number 1. You can view the full list below.
In a milestone celebration of ‘Like a Version’s’ 20th year, the renowned broadcaster released its inaugural countdown featuring a compilation of covers from the beloved live music segment. The voting phase for the event commenced on May 23 and concluded on July 10, 2023. The countdown was streamed on triple j radio and as well as the triple j youtube channel.
It is worth noting that the countdown formed something of a redemption round for 17 artists. They made their Hottest 100 debuts today with Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora even appearing twice in the list, her version of The Beatles ‘Across the Universe’ came in at 86 and her stunning cover of Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ came in at 54. This meant that their Like A Version covers had missed out on charting in the actual Hottest 100 during their respective release years.
The Wiggles cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, which was triumphant in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021 sparking contention amongst the stations listeners, came in at 10 on the Hottest 100 of Like a Version list.
The countdown was extremely popular online, trending on twitter and the youtube channel has over 25,000 simultaneous streamers at its peak.
Triple J initially announced the much-anticipated Hottest 100 of Like a Version. Over 400 timeless covers from the segment were shared on Triple J’s YouTube channel. The comprehensive voting list for the countdown comprised a staggering 850 covers performed by more than 650 artists.
Watch: DMA’S cover Cher ‘Believe’ for Like A Version
triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version Full list:
- 100. The Kooks – Kids
- 99. Regina Spektor – Real Love
- 98. Amy Shark – Be Alright
- 97. George Alice – Alive
- 96. Northeast Party House – Redbone
- 95. Violent Soho – Lazy Eye
- 94. Stand Atlantic – Righteous
- 93. Urthboy – Roll Up Your Sleeves
- 92. Boy & Bear [Ft. Annie Hamilton] – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
- 91. grentperez – Teacher’s Pet
- 90. Wet Leg – Smoko
- 89. Tones And I – Forever Young
- 88. Ocean Grove – UFO
- 87. Tuka – Big Jet Plane
- 86. AURORA – Across The Universe
- 85. Bluejuice – End Of The Road
- 84. Gretta Ray – The Deepest Sighs, the Frankest Shadows
- 83. Tyne-James Organ – Naive
- 82. Billie Eilish – Bad
- 81. A$AP Rocky – (Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay
- 80. Tove Lo – Dancing On My Own
- 79. Julia Jacklin – Someday
- 78. Slowly Slowly – Skinny Love
- 77. Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfruit
- 76. JK-47 – Changes
- 75. Gang of Youths – All My Friends
- 74. CHVRCHES – LOVE.
- 73. Stella Donnelly – Love Is In The Air [triple j Like A Version 2020]
- 72. CXLOE – Zombie
- 71. Meg Mac – Let It Happen
- 70. Art vs Science – Enter Sandman
- 69. Bad//Dreems [Ft. Peter Garrett/Mambali/Emily Wurramara] – Blackfella/Whitefella
- 68. Meg Mac – Bridges
- 67. Confidence Man – Heaven
- 66. Something For Kate – Cardigan
- 65. Sticky Fingers – Rhiannon
- 64. Ruby Fields – The Unguarded Moment
- 63. Angie McMahon – Knowing Me, Knowing You
- 62. Glass Animals – Say My Name
- 61. Flume [Ft. Kučka/Vera Blue/Ngaiire/Vince Staples] – My Boo
- 60. Matt Corby – Chains
- 59. Hockey Dad [Ft. Hatchie] – I Try
- 58. Tame Impala – A Girl Like You
- 57. Sarah Blasko – Life On Mars?
- 56. Hilltop Hoods – Can’t Stop/In the Air Tonight
- 55. Polaris – Black Fingernails, Red Wine
- 54. AURORA – Teardrop
- 53. Ball Park Music – My Happiness
- 52. San Cisco – 4EVER
- 51. Dave Winnel – Africa
- 50. Ball Park Music – Paranoid Android
- 49. Sly Withers – The Scientist
- 48. Matt Corby – Lonely Boy
- 47. Baker Boy – Song 2
- 46. The Wombats – Running Up That Hill
- 45. Something for Kate – Sweet Nothing
- 44. HAIM – That Don’t Impress Me Much
- 43. Missy Higgins – Hearts A Mess
- 42. Allday [Ft. The Veronicas] – Big Yellow Taxi
- 41. Tash Sultana – Electric Feel
- 40. Odette – Magnolia
- 39. Gang of Youths – Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
- 38. Camp Cope – Seventeen Going Under
- 37. The Terrys – Catch My Disease
- 36. Cub Sport – when the party’s over
- 35. San Cisco – Get Lucky
- 34. Catfish And The Bottlemen – Read My Mind
- 33. Nothing But Thieves – What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?
- 32. The Vanns – Hey, Ma
- 31. Paul Dempsey – Edge Of Town
- 30. Dear Seattle – The Special Two
- 29. CHVRCHES – Do I Wanna Know?
- 28. Triple One – Time After Time
- 27. Sticky Fingers – Delete
- 26. Childish Gambino – So Into You
- 25. Bugs – Charlie
- 24. Ocean Alley – Breathe (In the Air)/Comfortably Numb/Money
- 23. Arctic Monkeys – Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
- 22. G Flip – Lady Marmalade
- 21. Luca Brasi – How To Make Gravy
- 20. YUNGBLUD & Halsey – I Will Follow You into the Dark
- 19. Skegss – Here Comes Your Man
- 18. The Herd – I Was Only 19
- 17. Beddy Rays – Better In Blak
- 16. Flume [Ft. Toro y Moi] – Shooting Stars
- 15. Paces [Ft. Guy Sebastian] – Keeping Score
- 14. Spacey Jane – Here Comes The Sun
- 13. Alex Lahey – Welcome to the Black Parade
- 12. Illy – Ausmusic Month Medley
- 11. Dune Rats – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
- 10. The Wiggles – Elephant
- 9. Chet Faker – (Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good
- 8. Thundamentals – Brother
- 7. King Stingray – Yellow
- 6. Gang of Youths – Blood
- 5. A.B. Original [Ft. Paul Kelly/Dan Sultan] – Dumb Things
- 4. Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself
3. Ocean Alley – Baby Come Back
2. Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade
1. DMA’s – Believe