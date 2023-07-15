DMA’S have won triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like a Version with their cover of Cher’s Believe coming in at number 1. You can view the full list below.

In a milestone celebration of ‘Like a Version’s’ 20th year, the renowned broadcaster released its inaugural countdown featuring a compilation of covers from the beloved live music segment. The voting phase for the event commenced on May 23 and concluded on July 10, 2023. The countdown was streamed on triple j radio and as well as the triple j youtube channel.

It is worth noting that the countdown formed something of a redemption round for 17 artists. They made their Hottest 100 debuts today with Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora even appearing twice in the list, her version of The Beatles ‘Across the Universe’ came in at 86 and her stunning cover of Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ came in at 54. This meant that their Like A Version covers had missed out on charting in the actual Hottest 100 during their respective release years.

The Wiggles cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, which was triumphant in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021 sparking contention amongst the stations listeners, came in at 10 on the Hottest 100 of Like a Version list.

The countdown was extremely popular online, trending on twitter and the youtube channel has over 25,000 simultaneous streamers at its peak.

Triple J initially announced the much-anticipated Hottest 100 of Like a Version. Over 400 timeless covers from the segment were shared on Triple J’s YouTube channel. The comprehensive voting list for the countdown comprised a staggering 850 covers performed by more than 650 artists.

Watch: DMA’S cover Cher ‘Believe’ for Like A Version

triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version Full list: