Beyond the Valley has wrapped up its 10th anniversary edition, with confirmation of 40,000 punters across its four days.

Presented by Untitled Group & triple j, and supported by Visit Victoria, the festival sold out instantly, defined by a run of headline moments, including Dom Dolla’s New Year’s countdown, Addison Rae’s first-ever festival appearance, and Kid Cudi’s first Australian performance in over a decade.

The festival opened on December 28th with the Dance Dome, Dr Dan’s, and the festival’s discovery stages kicking off the festivities, setting the tone for the days ahead.

Momentum surged on December 29th as the Valley Stage hosted a stacked run including Miss Kaninna, Mallrat, 070 Shake, and JoJo, before Addison Rae took the coveted late-night slot – marking her first-ever festival appearance and one of the biggest crowd moments of the weekend.

Over at the Dance Dome, day two ran deep with sets from Chris Stussy and KETTAMA, before DJ HEARTSTRING closed the night. Surprise remained central to the celebrations, with Orkestrated delivering the festival’s first secret set inside the Dance Dome.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Beyond The Valley (@beyondthevalleyfest)

Day three delivered a powerful mix of international and homegrown talent across the site, with Ben Böhmer, Channel Tres, and Spacey Jane taking to the Valley Stage, while XCLUB. drew a huge crowd for a secret set at the Dance Dome, which later hosted Jazzy, VTSS, and Patrick Mason, followed by I Hate Models, who closed the night.

New Year’s Eve delivered a defining close to the anniversary celebrations. The Valley Stage built through standout performances from The Temper Trap and Turnstile, before Kid Cudi returned to Australia for the first time in over a decade. The crowd erupted as Cudi closed with “Pursuit of Happiness”, with thousands singing every word.

Reflecting on the moment, Cudi shared on his personal Instagram: “Man, bringing in the New Year at BTV was the most epic shit ever!!! I had the best time w u all!!! So much love, bouncing back from me to u. Such a beautiful experience.”

The night culminated with Dom Dolla delivering the official New Year’s Eve countdown set, ringing in 2026 in front of one of the largest crowds in Beyond the Valley history. The festival concluded at the Dance Dome, with SWIM delivering the final set of Beyond the Valley 2025/26

“Reaching ten years of Beyond The Valley is something we’re incredibly proud of. Moments like Addison Rae’s debut festival performance, Kid Cudi’s return to Australia, Dom Dolla counting down the new year and the response to our surprise sets really capture what BTV is all about – discovery, connection and shared experiences,” Untitled Group’s Nicholas Greco said.