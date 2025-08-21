Beyond the Valley’s long-awaited lineup has finally been revealed.

Leading the bill for the upcoming festival are a whole range of massive international artists, including Addison Rae, Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover artist Dom Dolla, Kid Cudi, and more. It promises to be the biggest run yet, with ticket pre-sales going live next week.

Rae’s appearance will be the Australian festival debut for the TikToker-turned-singer, whose debut album was released in June and cemented her as one of the most prominent breakout stars in pop music.

Multiple Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi, meanwhile, hasn’t played an Australian show in over a decade, so Beyond the Valley will be a long-awaited return for his fans.

Turnstile will bring their famously explosive stage presence to Beyond the Valley. Another artist making their Australian debut is JoJo, who will host an exclusive Beyond the Valley performance.

Homegrown stars include ARIA Award-winning Spacey Jane, 070 Shake, The Temper Trap, and Chris Stussy.

Check out the full lineup below.

Beyond the music, this year’s Lounge Room will be hosted by Kat Sasso and welcome guests like Undiagnosed Anthony, Tom Mitchell, Dr Esmé Louise James, Sez, Ash McGregor, Teach Us Consent, and more.

In terms of experiences, the festival’s three stages will all return in force, with revamps of the Valley Stage and the Dance Dome and the return of Dr Dan’s all confirmed. You can hit The Lounge Room for cinema, conversations, and podcasts (presented by The Daily Aus) — or cool off in style inside Poof Doof’s Cirque Du Slay and The Palms Pool House.

Discovery stages like Jack Daniel’s House Party, Red Bull Unforeseen, and Smirnoff Schmall Klub have all evolved for 2025, while The Sanctuary presented by QV Ceramides is offering an expanded wellness program of meditation, saunas, and cold plunges. Accommodation will range from general, premium and lux camping, as well as a new ‘Signature Package’ — or offsite hotel options, if you’re not the tenting type.

Untitled Group Cofounder and Managing Partner Nicholas Greco shared: “Ten years ago, what BTV is now, we’d never have thought possible. It’s become a rite of passage for so many, and we’re proud to create a space where people can discover new artists, share unforgettable moments, and ring in the new year with friends.

“We’re so excited to finally share what we’ve been working on for our 10th edition of Beyond The Valley. This year’s lineup is our biggest yet, bringing back familiar faces while welcoming first time performances.”

Beyond the Valley 2025

December 28th, 2025-January 1st, 2026

Barunah Plains, VIC

Register for ticket pre-sale here.

Lineup

HEADLINED BY

Dom Dolla, Addison Rae, Kid Cudi, Turnstile, Spacey Jane, I Hate Models, KETTAMA, Chris Stussy, Ben Böhmer, The Temper Trap, Luude, JoJo (Aus Exclusive), 070 Shake

FEATURING

DJ HEARTSTRING, VTSS, Patrick Mason, SWIM, Prospa, Josh Baker, NOTION, Pegassi, Cassian, Channel Tres, Mallrat, Balu Brigada, Fcukers, glaive, Jazzy, ZULAN, sim0ne, TEED, Bad Boombox b2b mischluft, Clouds, bullet tooth, KILIMANJARO, Narciss, not without friends, Juicy Romance, Ollie Lishman, Chromeo (DJ set), RONA., Bella Claxton, DICE, Jane Remover, Julia Wolf, Young Franco, Kaiit, Miss Kaninna, 49th & Main, Dombresky, BL3SS, Torren Foot b2b Airwolf Paradise, ATRIP, Linska