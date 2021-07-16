Close to a year on from the release of their debut album, Into The Sun, Cronulla quartet Beyond The Willows are back with their latest single, with ‘The Wolf’ arriving today.

Having first formed back in 2018, Beyond The Willows wasted no time in putting their talent to use, issuing a self-titled EP that same year before getting to work on a full-length LP. Notably, the group teamed up with fellow Aussie musician Ruby Fields last year for their single ‘Into The Sun’, which paid tribute to late mutual friend Connor Egan.

Now, Beyond The Willows are back at it again with ‘The Wolf’ heralding the next step of their musical evolution. A track that sees the four-piece expanding their sound, the resulting vibe is one that is laid-back, yet evocative of the energetic rockabilly genre. Together, this almost contradictory combination comes together to showcase the Beyond The Willows sound that is as exciting and dynamic as they are on the live stage.

“‘The Wolf’ was a trip back to Matt [Joyce, guitarist] and I’s roots with Beyond The Willows,” explains vocalist and guitarist Sam Strachan. We started this band making blues and country songs and have pretty quickly transitioned into writing mostly rock songs.

“The composition came together so quickly, it more or less wrote itself in a matter of hours,” Strachan adds. “Lyrically the song is about the feeling of losing important relationships and people in your life and learning to rely solely on yourself.

“I don’t always like to directly talk about my subject and rather let the listener work it out for themselves or relate the words to something going on in their own life.”

While there’s no word yet as to whether ‘The Wolf’ will serve as the first taste of album number two from Beyond The Willows, the group will be – restrictions permitting – heading out on a NSW tour in support of their single in August, with details available below.

Love Ruby Fields? Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Beyond The Willows’ ‘The Wolf’ is officially out today.

<a href="https://beyondthewillows.bandcamp.com/track/the-wolf" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">The Wolf by Beyond The Willows</a>

Beyond The Willows ‘The Wolf’ Single Tour

Sunday, August 1st

North Gong Hotel, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, August 5th

Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, August 6th

OAF Gallery Bar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 13th

Servo Truck, Port Kembla, NSW

Friday, August 27th

Taren Point Hotel, Caringbah, NSW

Tickets on sale now