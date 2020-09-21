Cronulla quartet Beyond The Willows have given fans one of their most emotional tracks to date, teaming up with Ruby Phillips (of Ruby Fields fame) to deliver the heartfelt ‘Into The Sun’.

If you’ve been paying attention to the Aussie music world over the last few years, then the chances are pretty good you’d have come across the works of Beyond The Willows. A four-piece indie-rock outfit from Cronulla, the group have been a staple of local stages for some time now, forming back in 2018 and releasing their debut EP just last year.

While they’ve managed to quickly rise to the top of their game in no time at all, Beyond The Willows now have their sights set on the next big step in any artist’s career: the debut album. Written and recorded during the start of the year, with production wrapping up in isolation, the group have been teasing the release of new music for some time now, with the record’s first single, ‘Into The Sun’, arriving today.

A powerful track lead by acoustic instrumentation, ‘Into The Sun’ features Ruby Fields’ Ruby Phillips on vocals and guitar as together, they pay tribute to their lost friend, Connor Egan.

“Basically the song is in memory of my best friend Connor who passed away in a tragic accident three years ago, he meant a lot to both Ruby and I, so the song is special,” explains vocalist and guitarist Sam Strachan.

“It’s a reminder he’s looking out for us and guiding us when we get lost.”

A truly impeccable tribute to someone who meant so much to them, both Beyond The Willows and Ruby manage to deliver something that is equal parts heartfelt and immersive, while still maintaining the forward-thinking edge that has made them all favourites of the live scene over the years.

While there’s currently no word as to when Beyond The Willows are set to release their debut album, they do have a pair of single launch shows on the cards for next week. Set to take place at the Brass Monkey in Cronulla, their first socially-distanced gig for October 1st has already sold out, while the second one isn’t too far behind. Check out all the details below.

In the meantime, check out the official clip for the heartfelt tribute that is ‘Into The Sun’ ahead of its official release on Wednesday, and be sure to keep up to date with Beyond The Willows for more information regarding their forthcoming debut album.

Check out ‘Into The Sun’ by Beyond The Willows:

Beyond The Willows – ‘Into The Sun’ single launch

Wednesday, September 30th

Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, October 1st (Sold Out)

Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW