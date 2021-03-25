Content Warning: This article about Bhad Bhabie discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie has taken to YouTube to address the fact that she’s totally over all of the cash me outside memes. And she’s been over it for a long time.

In the four-minute YouTube video, Bregoli begins by explaining that the main problem she has with the meme is that people only know half the story.

She begins by saying, “My problem with the meme was that people only got to see half the story. For years I didn’t wanna talk about it. Like people would say it and I would just be like, ‘yeah okay whatever’. I just wanted to put it behind me and let the past be the past.”

Bregoli continues, “Any interview I did, my publicist has always told them, ‘don’t say nothing about no Dr. Phil and nothing about no ‘cash me outside’. Most of them still did it and that’s why I don’t have a lot of interviews,” she laughs.

While she may have a giggle for a little while, Bregoli goes on to take aim at Dr. Phil, watching a playback of the Dr. Phil episode she appears on, saying, “that’s supposed to be a therapist”, as well as pointing out that some of her responses were actually edited to be something she didn’t say.

She questions, “Who made the rule that just because you’re older than them you get to treat them with no respect at all? I’m still a human being you have to have some sort of respect for me. Like nobody knew what I was going through before that.”

Just last week, Bregoli also came forward detailing her alleged experience of both physical and mental abuse at a teen residential facility she was sent to after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil.

Watch Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli sound off on that viral meme.