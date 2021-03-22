Content Warning: This article about Bhad Bhabie discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Last week Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie, came forward detailing her alleged experience of physical and mental abuse at a teen residential facility she was sent to after her viral ‘catch me outside’ appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016.

In an eight-minute video, dubbed #BreakingCodeSilence, shared to her YouTube channel on Friday, March 19th, Bregoli shared her support for Hannah Archuleta, a former teen resident of Turn-About Ranch, who is suing the facility for negligence after experiencing an alleged sexual assault by a staff member back in 2016. Like Bregoli, Archuleta was sent to Turn-About Ranch following her appearance on Dr. Phil.

In the video, Bregoli demands that Dr. Phil issue an apology, “not only to me but to Hannah and any other child that you sent to Turn-About or any other program like this.”

Bregoli details how she was taken to the ranch by transporters “who come in in the middle of the night. They don’t tell them where they’re going. They just take them, they handcuff them, they put them in the car. It’s basically like kidnapping.”

She then went on to delve into the mistreatment that those at the ranch were subjected to, adding “they take away necessity privileges, like sleeping on a bed, eating good food, not being cold.”

Bregoli also claims that residents were subjected to cruel labour: “You’re not even feeding them or letting them sleep in decent conditions. Just doing things that no one would ever want done to their child, and doing it to kids that are so helpless,” she says. “That’s the thing about these places. You have no evidence. You don’t have a phone there. There’s no cameras there. There’s no evidence.”

She also detailed incidents in which she allegedly saw children being forcefully restrained, “which is against the law, you’re not supposed to touch the kids.”

Bhad Bhabie – #BreakingCodeSilence