South Korean rapper B.I has sent expectations soaring after dropping a teaser for his new album, COSMOS.

South Korean rapper B.I is gearing up for his return, sending fans into a tizzy after announcing his new album COSMOS.

A teaser video for the album introduces audiences to the idea of the “Cosmos” – “the love that makes me dream about eternity and to give everything without anything in return” – showing a montage of multiple people talking about their interpretations of what their universe is.

After a flurry of answers – which include everything from ‘Innocence’ to ‘Family’ to ‘My dog’ – the camera moves to B.I himself. As he looks like he is about to answer, the teaser cuts off.

In a note with the teaser, B.I dove into the philosophy of the album, saying: “When we were young and naive, love meant everything to us and it can change our lives and create new universes. The love that makes my heart race and makes me stupid enough to jump into fire fuels the energy of my cosmos.”

This will be B.I first release after this year’s WATERFALL, which followed after a period of controversy for the rapper during which he was indicted on charges of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics, which puts ‘narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, marijuana, or other basic substances for such narcotics under appropriate control and handling’.

In a statement at the time, his company apologised for releasing his album while he was still under investigation, saying: “We were able to feel for ourselves that music could be a greater help to society than we had thought. With that same intention and the desire to show the music that [B.I] has prepared up until now, we ended up releasing his recent album.”

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out the teaser for B.I’s upcoming album, COSMOS: