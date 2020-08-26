On August 7th, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed a strict no “public and private gatherings of any number of people,” order on the city following a significant spike in coronavirus cases. As we all know, celebrities are above the law and the Bieber clan ignored the rules.

Garcetti announced that the city would take action against those who throw large parties, condemning the recent gatherings in the Hollywood Hills and Calabasas “flagrant violations of health orders.”

“While we have already closed all bars and nightclubs, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs,” said the mayor. He then indicated he would hold them to similar scrutiny. “The same thing we would do with businesses,” said Garcetti.

“You’re breaking the law. Just as we can shut down bars breaking alcohol laws,” he said, “in places that are in criminal violations, we can shut them down.”

Garcetti outlined that if restrictions were violated, the city would have grounds to turn of power or water.

He said that city legal experts had vetted the measure and found it to be on firm legal ground.

“We can actually do the power or water shutoff after a first violation,” said the mayor, “but we like to educate, not enforce,”.

“We will not act lightly,” Garcetti said, “But we will act.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber — the most charmless couple in Hollywood — reportedly threw an “extravagant” birthday celebration for Justin Skye.

As the Daily Mail so dramatically report, “a masked ball it wasn’t!”. The Bieber party saw a slew of the biggest names in Entertainment make an appearance, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Winnie Harlow (who, to her credit, donned a face mask) and Luka Sabbat.

Coronavirus cases across Los Angeles County have seen a decline over the past few weeks, though the area still remains a pandemic hotspot.