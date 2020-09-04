After months of build up, Big Sean has finally dropped his new album, Detroit 2.

The highly anticipated record serves as a follow up to 2012’s Detroit, and is Big Sean’s first full-length album since 2017’s I Decided.

Clocking in at over 70 minutes long, the jam-packed album features collaborations with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne and comedian Dave Chapelle.

Also featured on the record is the late Nipsey Hussle, who recorded the track ‘Deep Reverence’ with Sean prior to his sudden death in 2019.

“The world needs to hear n feel Nipsey presence!” Sean tweeted upon the release of the song last month.

In an interview with Vulture, Sean revealed that returning to the Detroit concept was something he “always wanted to do.”

“When I was making Detroit 2, I felt like I was returning to my roots but with a stronger foundation… I feel like my roots got even deeper…Not only did I reconnect with myself, I reconnected with my passion and my hunger,” he said.

It is clear that Sean’s love for his hometown runs deep, since he “made it a point to make the whole city feel included.”

However, he also added that he thinks people will be able to relate to the album “wherever they’re from.”

“Detroit is an inclusive city… A lot of people haven’t been, but Detroit is fun, man. That shit is the best. It ain’t bougie. It ain’t Hollywood. We real people from there. We’ve been through the worst.”

Sean also credited working with Stevie Wonder to inspiring him to make music that is “not necessarily on this album.”

“After this album, I don’t think that I’m going to be done again for a long time… I’m inspired to keep going… I’m not taking another three-year hiatus.”

Check out Detroit 2 by Big Sean: