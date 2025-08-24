Big Time Rush has unveiled 12 additional dates for their ‘In Real Life’ worldwide tour, marking their return to Australia in March 2026.

The announcement comes after the the former Nickelodeon stars and boyband’s sold-out Australian run in 2024.

The tour expansion encompasses Mexico, South America, Hawaii, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, with the band set to perform in the UAE for the first time. Big Time Rush will also make their debut in Honolulu, Hawaii on 13th March 2026, before heading to Australian shores for three major shows.

The ‘In Real Life’ worldwide tour sees the band will perform every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon series.

Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman will join as special guests across all tour dates. Fans will recognise the pair as Jo and Gustavo from the original Big Time Rush television series.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, commenced in Birmingham, Alabama on 9th July and will span over 70 cities globally.

“We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” the band stated. “That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show.”

The group’s journey from television stars to real-world pop sensations began with their Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2009 to 2013. After releasing three studio albums and completing five tours between 2011 and 2014, the band went on hiatus before reuniting in 2020 during the pandemic.

Their comeback gained momentum when all four seasons of Big Time Rush were added to Netflix in March 2021, introducing their music to a new generation whilst rekindling nostalgia amongst original fans. This resurgence led to sold-out reunion shows in New York and Chicago, ultimately paving the way for their return to regular touring.

Since reuniting, Big Time Rush has completed three consecutive sold-out tours, including a performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Their 2023 album Another Life marked their first new material in over a decade.

Tickets for the Australian leg go on sale Friday, 29th August at 12pm local time. Big Time Rush Fan Club members receive early access from Wednesday, 27th August, whilst Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, 27th August at 11am. The Live Nation pre-sale runs from Thursday, 28th August at 11am through Friday, 29th August at 11am.

Big Time Rush Australia Tour 2026

Presented by Live Nation

Featuring Special Guests Katelyn Tarver & Stephen Kramer Glickman

For full tour and ticket details, visit livenation.com.au

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 17th March 2026

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 20th March 2026

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 22nd March 2026