The complete 2025 BIGSOUND program has dropped.

Published in full today, July 23rd, the annual conference and showcase extravaganza will stretch across 130 bands, 100 industry speakers, 70 conference sessions and workshops, and 18 stages in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley — all of it presented below.

Produced by QMusic, the team has locked in a Live Nation “Ones to Watch” Showcase, the Amazon Music Sessions at La La Land, the BIGSOUND River Cruise presented by Dark Arts Global and Chameleon Touring Systems, Select Music’s 20 Year Birthday Party, the BIGSOUND Closing Night Party – this year presented by The Tivoli, and the Oztix BIGSOUND Party returns to The Brightside.

Also, Community Music presents the first Encore drinks, a session directly after the opening industry leaders’ panel, “First Word- One Brilliant Thing” presented by Vinyl Media, publishers of Variety AU/NZ.

Performers include Hatchie, Eliza & The Delusionals, Kaiit, Phoebe Rings, daste. and many more.

BIGSOUND will play out September 2–5. Visit bigsound.org.au for more.

FULL LIST OF BIGSOUND OFFICIAL PARTNER AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

NETWORKING EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS –

● Lines Laneway Party

● BIGSOUND River Cruise – Presented by Dark Arts Global and Chameleon Touring

Systems

● Select Music’s 2 th Birthday Party – supported by Fireball

● Gig Life Pro presents GLP & Friends Mixer and Showcase – Our International Partner

● Believe presents BIGSOUND After Dark

● Made in SA – SA Music Development Office

● Live Nation’s One to Watch

● Oztix Official BIGSOUND Party – Supported by Aether Brewing

● WAM Warm Up presented by WA Music

● The Tivoli Presents the Official BIGSOUND After Party

MEALS & MIXERS

● BIGSOUND Executive Dinner – Presented by Vinyl Media & Sofitel Brisbane Central

● Queensland On Tour Presented by QMusic & The Office of the Night-Life Economy

Commissioner supported by QMF: Queensland Music Trails, Australian Venue Co. &

Queensland Hotels Association.

● BIGSOUND National Venues Mixer presented by OneMusic in association with Audoo

● Sound NSW Music Mixer

● Outback to Onstage: Regional & Remote Muso Mixer presented by QMF: Queensland

Music Trails & Australian Venue Co.

● Woman & Gender Diverse Folk in Music Brunch – Office for Women, The Wickham

with entertainment from Sticky Sessions

● Queenslander Brunch presented by Queensland Hotels Association & The Beaumont

THE BIGSOUND DELEGATE HUB – PRESENTED BY OZTIX

New for 2025 – A place to connect, recharge your laptop/phone and yourself! Quiet working spaces and coffee after 2pm

ENCORE & PRELUDE NETWORKING

Networking Opportunities to dive deeper into conference panel topics.

ENCORE NETWORKING – AFTER SESSIONS

● ENCORE Drinks: First Word: One Brilliant Thing – Community Music

● ENCORE Drinks: Selling Tickets or Shaping Culture – AON

● ENCORE Lunch: Celebrating the Global Growth of Australian Country Music – Live

Nation

● ENCORE Drinks: Tixel Happy Hour following The Ticketing and Live Events State of Play

2025 Panel

PRELUDE NETWORKING – BEFORE SESSIONS

● PRELUDE Breakfast: Beyond the Industry: Creativity As Culture – Amplify Music

Education

● PRELUDE Lunch: You Can't Stage it Without Us: The Real Need for Crew- Live Event

Logistics

PARTNER ACTIVATIONS

● Archie Rose Vinyl Pop Up – In the mood for some tunes? Swing by the Archie Rose

Vinyl Pop-Up next to Crowbar. Browse the vinyls while enjoying bespoke Archie Rose

cocktails and keep an eye out for surprise DJ sets.

● TikTok Takes over Content House – including Masterclasses, lunch and knock off drinks

● Tixel Coffee Card – Getting you ready for the day – claim your free morning coffee at the

delegate hub thanks to the team at Tixel

● Amazon Sessions at La La Land – With a vibrant soundscape of pop and electronic

artists, the Amazon Music Sessions return to BIGSOUND, with more music and less

downtime.

● Keep an eye out for everyone’s favourite BIGSOUND souvenir – the Bettercup

BIGSOUND cup – the sustainable way to enjoy a BIGSOUND Bev.

● Aether Brewing brings us the Tastemaker, the Beer of BIGSOUND! Available at all our

BIGSOUND venues. Pop in to participating independent bottleshops to pick up a four

pack of Aether beer to win your way to BIGSOUND

● Look to the sky as the Valley Transforms with exciting visual installations supported by

Brisbane City Council

● Wander the The Lanes, Fortitude Valley where small venues will host a variety of meet

ups and mixers.

● Head to Honky Tonks to experience everything BIGSOUND COUNTRY thanks to

Brisbane Economic Development Agency

WORKSHOPS & Panels

● CAST Tech Showcase – Join BIGSOUND x CAST for a future-focused panel and startup

showcase exploring music innovation—from creator tools to fan engagement. Hear from

industry leaders and startups shaping tomorrow’s music experience. Whether you're an

artist, manager, or just tech-curious, this session offers a glimpse into what’s next for the

industry.

● Conference favourite, the Roundtables return, supported by GYROStream

Brunswick Street Mall Stage

● BIGSOUND Country Showcase presented by Brisbane Economic Development

Agency

● Yama Nui Records Showcase

● The Drop//ONErpm

● Writers in the Round – Presented by APRA AMCOS in association with Big Loud

● Qube Effect Winners Showcase – Brisbane City Council

BIGSOUND 2025 SPEAKERS & BUYERS:

Adam Lewis – Planetary Group (USA)

Adam Ryan – The Great Escape (UK)

Alison Bremner – GYRO.Group (AUS)

Ali Tomoana – Soul Has No Tempo (AUS)

Amy McNickle – High Score / Sigmond Studios (AUS)

Andy Clayton – Creation Collective (UK)

Anna Lunoe – Artist (AUS)

Annabelle Herd – ARIA (AUS)

Anne Booty – SixtyFour Music (UK)

Anthony Matthews – Live Sound Engineer / Production & Tour Manager (AUS)

Aria Clemmet-Kennedy – Artist (AUS)

Ariana Morgenstern – KCRW (USA)

Aunty Sandra King (O.A.M.) – Sandra King Management (AUS)

Barkaa – Artist (AUS)

Boaz Saidman – Wasserman (USA)

Brad Hinds – Oztix (AUS)

Brian Zabinski – Tamizdat (USA)

Bridget Hustwaite – Author (AUS)

Briese Abbott – Kobalt Music Publishing (AUS)

Briggs – Artist (AUS)

Calhoun Rawlings – Creative Artists Agency (USA)

Camille Augarde – Third Man Records (UK)

Callum Weatherall – Bondi Lines (AUS)

Charlotte Poynton – The Push (AUS)

Claire Mooney – triple j Unearthed (AUS)

Chloe Melick – as ONE (AUS)

Chris Brearley – Greyline Touring (UK)

Cindy Castillo – Mad Cool Festival (ES)

Cindy James – Virgin Music North America (USA)

Claire Mooney – triple j (AUS)

Craig Rogers – The Push (AUS)

Cynthia Flores – Hypnosis Festival / Indie Rocks / Ascendente Agencia (MEX)

Dan Rosen – Warner Music Group Australasia (AUS)

Darcus Beese – Darco Artist Partnerships (UK)

Dave Rowntree – Artist (UK)

Dave Sleswick – The Tivoli (AUS)

Deb Grant – BBC Radio 6 (UK)

Deline Briscoe – Gaba Musik (AUS)

Dina Bassile – Tibi Access (AUS)

Donna Mason – Tin Camp Studios (AUS)

Dr Ash King – Support Act (AUS)

Dr Matt Hsu – Artist & Researcher (AUS)

Drew Bennett – Q Prime Artist Management (US/AUS)

Ellie Robinson – TRANSGENRE (AUS)

Elly May Barnes – Artist (AUS)

Eve Thomas – Communion ONE (UK)

Ezarco Dos Santos – 4ZZZ (AUS)

Ezra Kendrick – The Push (AUS)

FLEWNT – Artist (AUS)

Fred Leone – Artist (AUS)

Gabe Cramb – Scrabble PR (AUS)

Glenn Dickie – Sounds Australia (AUS)

Hallie Anderson – RAREFORM (USA)

Helen Glengarry – City of Gold Coast Council (AUS)

Jaddan Comerford – UNIFIED Music Group (AUS)

Jamaica Moana – Artist (AUS)

Jamie Raeburn – Sweat It Out / CSR (AUS)

Jana Recmanikova – Festival Republic (UK)

Jazz Longworth – The Push (AUS)

Jess Page – RAREFORM (USA)

Jess Trefil – The Groove Merchants (USA)

Jessie Parker – Laneway Festival (AUS)

Jim Hennessey – Untitled Group (AUS)

Joel Farland – Far Land Creative (AUS)

Johnno Keetels – BIG LOUD (AUS)

Jonathan Heeter – Black Pine Agency (USA / CHINA)

Jono Harrison – Centre for Arts, Sports and Technology (AUS)

Josh Pyke – Artist / PPCA (AUS)

Josh Simmons – Vinyl Group (AUS)

Josh Stern – Ground Control Touring (USA)

Josh Stewart – Bondi Lines (AUS)

Justin O’Connor – Adelaide University (AUS)

Justin Thomson – KIX FM (AUS)

Kaiit Waup – Artist (AUS)

Katie Dall – Club KT (AUS)

Katy Richards – Ground Control Event Services (AUS)

Kearna (Kemister) Sweeney – Hog Productions / BIGSOUND (AUS)

Kelly Hellmrich – Artist / Bad Apples Music (AUS)

Kiwat Kennell – Artist / Radio Host / Creative Consultant (AUS)

Kobie Dee – Artist (AUS)

Kris Stewart – QMusic / BIGSOUND (AUS)

Lachlan Macara – triple j (AUS)

Larissa Hume – Hutch Collective / Creative Victoria (AUS)

Lars Brandle – Vinyl Media (AUS)

Lau Frías – Secretly Group (USA)

Llaney Webb – Artist (AUS)

Lucy Pitkethly – Eat Your Own Ears (UK)

Malfi Dorantes – MalfiCo/MUSICMEX (MEX)

Mallrat – Artist (AUS)

Marihuzka Cornelius – Island Records (AUS)

Mario Stresow – FKP Scorpio (GER)

Mark Smith – Music NT (AUS)

Mary Duong – Writer / Filmmaker (VNM/AUS)

Matt Walters – Unified Music Group (AUS)

Melody Forghani – twnty three (AUS)

Meredith Goucher – Country Music Association (CMA) (USA)

Millie Millgate – Music Australia (AUS)

Mincy – Artist (AUS)

Missy Schienberg – Scheiny Management (USA)

Naomi Diane – Artist (AUS)

Natalie Kradolfer – Amplify Music Education (AUS)

Natalie Waller – Australian Broadcasting Company (AUS)

Neil Griffiths – Rolling Stone AU/NZ (AUS)

Nikki Boon – Neon Coast (USA)

Nina Las Vegas – NLV Records (AUS)

Ollie Hodge – Some Action (UK)

Peter Sabbagh – Bodega Collective (AUS)

Petrina Convey – UNITY. Mgmt Group (AUS)

Rachel Cragg – Nettwerk Music Group (CAN)

Rachel Lloyd – AEG Presents / Country to Country / C2C Festival (UK)

Ralph Peer – Peermusic (UK)

Raphael Dixon – The Meeting Tree (AUS)

Rene Contreras – Goldenvoice (US)

Rhyan Clapham (Dobby) – Artist (AUS)

Robin Werner – Reeperbahn Festival (GER)

Richard Kingsmill – Journalist (AUS)

Robin Werner – Reeperbahn (GER)

Rowan Dix – The Meeting Tree (AUS)

Ruby French – Gaga Music (AUS)

Sasha Chifura – Foreign Echo (AUS)

Saddle Club (AUS)

Sean Goulding – One Fiinix Live (UK)

SEDREICE – Artist (AUS)

Seth Clancy – Oztix (AUS)

Skully Sullivan Kaplin – ATC (UK)

Sophie Kirov – Lost Motel (AUS)

Stu Watters – Queensland Music Festival (AUS)

Sylvie Maclean – Tixel (AUS)

Tash Sultana – Artist (AUS)

Tim Blunt – TRANSGENRE / Artist (AUS)

Tim Coutts-Smith – Support Act (AUS)

Tom Carroll (egumei) – Director / VFX Artist (AUS)

Tom Gordon – Mary’s (AUS)

Toni Janke – Toni Janke Productions ( AUS)

Torres Green – Artist (AUS)

Troy Cassar-Daley – Artist (AUS)

Tyla Dombroski – Crowbar (AUS)

Uncle Kutcha -Artist (AUS)

Vanilla Tupu – Director / Producer (AUS)

Vicki Gordon – Australian Women In Music Awards (AUS)

Vicky Keeler – Strawberry Fields Festival (AUS)

Warren Mason – Tin Camp Studios (AUS)

Wren Arkose – Artist (AUS)

ARTIST LINEUP

1NN3R53LF (VIC)

AIDAN FINE (NZ)

AKALA NEWMAN (NSW)

AMA (NSW)

AMÉLIE FARREN (QLD)

ATLVS (VIC)

AZURE RYDER (NSW)

BADASSMUTHA (QLD)

BAD/LOVE (VIC)

BAD JUJU (VIC)

THE BEEFS (WA)

BESTIES (NSW)

BIRREN (NSW)

BORDERLINE (NZ)

BRIANA DINSDALE (QLD)

BUDDY KNOX (NSW)

BVT (NSW)

CHARLI LUCAS (NSW)

CHARLIE NEEDS BRACES (VIC)

CHEEKY LEASH (NSW)

C_H_L__O_E (NSW)

CHLOE STYLER (QLD)

CHOR BAZAAR (VIC)

CLONING (WA)

CLOSURE (NSW)

COAST ARCADE (NZ)

COOPER SMITH (VIC)

CORA (QLD)

CORRELLA (NZ)

DANI ENLI (WA)

DARCIE HAVEN (WA)

DASTE. (QLD)

DAY WE RAN (QLD)

DENIM (QLD)

DENZEL KENNEDY (QLD)

DISPHING (QLD)

DOGWORLD (VIC)

DOWN AND OUT (SA)

DYLAN WRIGHT (NSW)

EFFE (QLD)

ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS (NSW)

ELLA ION (SA)

ELLY MAY BARNES (NSW)

EMEREE (VIC)

FLAMINGO PIER (NZ)

FLYNN GURRY (VIC)

FRANKIE VENTER (NZ)

FRED LEONE (QLD)

GEORGE ALICE (SA)

GEORGIA KNIGHT (VIC)

GLVES (QLD)

GRECCO ROMANK (NZ)

HARPER BLOOM (VIC)

HATCHIE (QLD)

HEADSEND (NSW)

HEARTLINE (SA)

HEYZUKO! (WA)

HOMESICK (NSW)

HORSE (NSW)

IJALE (VIC)

INKABEE (WA)

INTERMOOD (VIC)

JAMES RANGE BAND (NT)

JÄMO & KUMI (VIC)

JET WALKER (QLD)

JET VESPER (ACT)

JOSH HANNAN (VIC)

JOSH SETTERFIELD (QLD)

JOSIE (QLD)

KAIIT (VIC)

KAT EDWARDS (VIC)

KAYPS (WA)

KSMBA (VIC)

KYE (VIC)

LAST QUOKKA (WA)

LATE 90S (WA)

LAZY GHOST (NSW)

LE SHIV (NSW)

LETTERS TO LIONS (NSW)

LOLA SCOTT (NSW)

LUCKY (VIC)

LUMENS (SA)

LYRIC (QLD)

MANNEQUIN DEATH SQUAD (VIC)

MARIAE CASSANDRA (WA)

MARLON (SA)

MEL BLUE (VIC)

MICHAEL HONAN (VIC)

MID DRIFT (QLD)

MIKEYY (NZ)

MINCY (NSW)

MOZË (VIC)

MUMFIGHTER (NSW)

NATE G (NSW)

NIGHTLIGHT (VIC)

PHOEBE RINGS (NZ)

PISCO SOUR (VIC)

POLISH CLUB (NSW)

PURÉE (SA)

RAGEFLOWER (NSW)

REDD. (VIC)

RINGLETS (NZ)

ROBBIE MORTIMER (QLD)

ROBERT BAXTER (VIC)

ROD COOTE (VIC)

RNZŌ (NZ)

SEB SZABO (VIC)

SHOCK CORRIDOR (TAS)

SLEEPAZOID (VIC)

THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND (WA)

SPIKE FUCK (VIC)

THE STAMPS (VIC)

SUNSICK DAISY (SA)

SWEET TALK (VIC)

TAIJA (WA)

THAT GURL BELLA (NSW)

THEETH (NSW)

THERE’S A TUESDAY (NZ)

TIANA KHASI (VIC)

THE TULLAMARINES (SA)

TYLA RODRIGUES (QLD)

UGLI (QLD)

ULLAH (WA)

VELVET BLOOM (VIC)

VV-ACE (VIC)

WAFIA (LA)

THE WET WHISTLES (QLD)

WISHLIST (VIC)

YUNG MAYNIE (SA)

ZAFTY (VIC)