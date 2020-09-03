BIGSOUND, Australia’s largest music conference, will now go ahead as a free digital event in 2020, it was announced.

As per Billboard, due to the ongoing disruptions caused by COVID-19, BIGSOUND will now be going ahead online. Going down from Wednesday October 21st to Thursday October 22nd, the event will see artists and music industry professionals connect from the comfort of their very own home. BIGSOUND usually takes place in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

A major shift is taking place for this version of BIGSOUND. The conference will be built on three main pillars – community, survival, and re-futuring. A new program will be custom-built for the challenges and awakenings that 2020 has delivered.

2020 will also give BIGSOUND the opportunity to expand on it’s 18-year legacy in a dynamic and forward-thinking way. Given the very futurism that encapsulates BIGSOUND, this year’s event stands as one of its most exciting versions.

As the conference element of BIGSOUND goes ahead, the live showcases will no longer be taking place. However, those artists who applied to perform will still be considered for BIGSOUND’s new 2020 initiative, The BIGSOUND50.

Those selected will have the opportunity to take part in a number of special virtual happenings connecting them with some of the world’s most reputable music industry professionals.

The artists will engage in one-on-one sessions with industry mentors, while also participating in online meetings with professionals from all across the music scene. They’ll also have the opportunity to form relationships with relevant delegates that will last well beyond 2020.

The BIGSOUND50 artists will also get first priority access for BIGSOUND 2021, allowing them the opportunity to perform and participate in next year’s event without having to engage in the regular application process.

QMusic CEO Angela Samut said holding the event in its usual home was simply not plausible in 2020.

“BIGSOUND has always been about bringing our business and arts community together and while we were hopeful of being in our spiritual home in the Fortitude Valley live music precinct, 2020 has made other arrangements,” she said.

