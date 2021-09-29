Bill Cosby – accused of sexual assault by multiple women – believes that rapper R Kelly ‘was screwed’ during his trial.

A day after Public Enemy’s Chuck D defended R. Kelly, Bill Cosby – who was imprisoned after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women – is under fire for his comments on the R. Kelly trial, which concluded with the rapper being found guilty of sex trafficking among other charges and using his status to abuse women and children over several years.

Speaking to the New York Post, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said that the former believes R. Kelly was “screwed” during his trial and “wasn’t going to catch a break” – although why one would ask Cosby to comment on the trial is anyone’s guess.

“We talked about it today and the first thing he said, he was like, ‘Look, the guy was railroaded,’” said Wyatt in a TMZ clip.

“The deck was stacked against Robert,” Wyatt said, before referring to the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which reopened interest in the rapper’s cases. “His constitutional rights were grossly abused. I don’t know anywhere but in this country, in the United States, that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone.”

“No one fought hard for him,” Wyatt continued, before adding that Kelly’s team did not “humanize” him. For the record, Kelly was on trial for multiple charges, including sexual assault, sex trafficking, bribing, and sexually abusing minors among others.

Rather tastelessly, Wyatt also said: “This is a guy who made the song ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ when there were rumours about young girls. The song played at every wedding and in every church. He was doing music with Lady Gaga!” Gaga apologised for the collaboration and has since removed his features from all platforms.

Naturally, the internet had things to say.

Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly pic.twitter.com/CId5CnJSvQ — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 29, 2021

Despite being sentenced for three to ten years in prison, Cosby was let go in July due to a technicality. Two years into his sentences, the court overturned his conviction on grounds of an agreement with a previous prosecutor – although no records of this agreement exist – which should have prevented him from being charged.

On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of all nine charges he was facing, and can could face life in prison. His sentencing is slated for May.

