Bond films may be hit and miss, but Billie Eilish is keeping its Golden Globe tradition alive.

Eilish and her brother Finneas have just won best original song at the Golden Globes for ‘No Time To Die’.

The song is the title piece for the 25th Bond film No Time To Die (2021). Ironically, Eilish’s track was released in early 2020 but there was some sort of pandemic that stopped the film from releasing.

Eilish is sticking with the trend, with the last two Bond films taking out the same award. Previously, Sam Smith won for ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ from Spectre (2015) and Adele for ‘Skyfall’ from Skyfall (2012).

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Smith and Adele both went on to take out the ‘best original song’ award at the Oscars.

6/10 Golden Globe original song winners have also pinched the Oscar. Here’s to another?

No Time To Die’s soundtrack was written by film score legend Hans Zimmer.

Zimmer has also hit gold, taking home ‘best original score’ for Dune (2021). Previously, he has also won the award for his work on The Lion King (1994) and Gladiator (2000).

An acceptance speech from Eilish or Zimmer can’t be found, as NBC declined to televise the program.

Last year it was revealed that there was a distressing lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This led to NBC dropping the show until they proved “meaningful reform.”

In an attempt to rebrand themselves, the group has implemented new diversity rules. President Helen Hoehne labelled the group “the new HFPA 2.0.”

Consequently, the Globes was a private event with no nominees or other celebrities. The event was not even live streamed.

The Oscar nominations won’t be revealed till February 8th, but it seems a good bet that Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer will be among the crowd.

Here is to hoping we get to actually see them win the gold!

Listen to Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ below!