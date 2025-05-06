Billie Eilish slipped a haunting cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” into her set over the weekend, performing the classic during her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour stop in Amsterdam.

Perched on a stool and backed by a single guitarist, Eilish delivered a sparse, emotional rendition of the track. “But I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo,” she sang, her voice barely above a whisper. “What the hell am I doin’ here? I don’t belong here.”

You can watch a live clip below.

Radiohead have long been a touchstone for Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas. In a 2019 Rolling Stone cover story, Eilish’s tour manager recalled frontman Thom Yorke praising the young artist. “You’re the only one doing anything fucking interesting nowadays,” Yorke reportedly told her. Finneas, for his part, took on “Fake Plastic Trees” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last year.

Eilish is currently mid-way through the European leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. She plays a second show in Amsterdam on Wednesday before heading to Germany, Italy and France, with dates across the UK to follow in July. Earlier in the run, during a Stockholm stop, Finneas joined her on stage for a stripped-back version of “I Love You.”

She wrapped the Australian leg back in February and March, with packed-out shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The critics were sold. “Visually, the staging was a thing of wonder, yet Eilish was still able to make a venue of this size feel as intimate as a club gig.

Love Music? Your daily dose of everything happening in Australian music and globally.

“Eilish effortlessly made a cavernous arena feel like a lounge room. If you can find a ticket, this is a tour not to be missed,” wrote Rolling Stone Australia.

“Snarls, seduction and moments of sheer rapture,” praised The Guardian. “At one point the singer soars on a pedestal far into the air – a glorious new-age leader exorcising her heartache.”