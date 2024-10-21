In her fourth time as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Billie Eilish performed two songs from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which came out in May.

Eilish, who was on the cover of Rolling Stone that month, started with “Birds of a Feather.” She stood on a clear cube, with the album title written on the bottoms of her shoes. The blue sky backdrop matched the song’s light feel. Her brother, Finneas, joined her on acoustic guitar.

All ten tracks from Hit Me Hard and Soft made their way into the Billboard Hot 100 top 40. The second song, “Wildflower,” had a much darker vibe, performed under deep blue lights.

Eilish last appeared on SNL in December for the Christmas episode, where she sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “What Was I Made For,” the award-winning song from the Barbie soundtrack.

After wrapping up three shows at Madison Square Garden, she’s on her North American tour for Hit Me Hard and Soft. She’ll kick off again early next month in Georgia, then head west, finishing up in Los Angeles by mid-December.

Next year, she’ll be in Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in February and March. This Australian leg of her world tour follows her North American dates and comes before her European, UK, and Ireland shows.

According to a press release, these shows will be Eilish’s only Australian tour dates in 2025.

Hit Me Hard and Soft is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which topped charts around the world including in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and US.

Billie Eilish 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Live Nation and Frontier Touring

Tuesday, February 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Friday, February 21st

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 22nd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Monday, February 24th

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, February 25th

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, February 27th

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Friday, February 28th

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, March 4th

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VI

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, March 5th

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Friday, March 7th

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 8th

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au