In her fourth time as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Billie Eilish performed two songs from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which came out in May.
Eilish, who was on the cover of Rolling Stone that month, started with “Birds of a Feather.” She stood on a clear cube, with the album title written on the bottoms of her shoes. The blue sky backdrop matched the song’s light feel. Her brother, Finneas, joined her on acoustic guitar.
All ten tracks from Hit Me Hard and Soft made their way into the Billboard Hot 100 top 40. The second song, “Wildflower,” had a much darker vibe, performed under deep blue lights.
Eilish last appeared on SNL in December for the Christmas episode, where she sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “What Was I Made For,” the award-winning song from the Barbie soundtrack.
After wrapping up three shows at Madison Square Garden, she’s on her North American tour for Hit Me Hard and Soft. She’ll kick off again early next month in Georgia, then head west, finishing up in Los Angeles by mid-December.
Next year, she’ll be in Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in February and March. This Australian leg of her world tour follows her North American dates and comes before her European, UK, and Ireland shows.
According to a press release, these shows will be Eilish’s only Australian tour dates in 2025.
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Hit Me Hard and Soft is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which topped charts around the world including in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and US.
Billie Eilish 2025 Australian Tour
Presented by Live Nation and Frontier Touring
Tuesday, February 18th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday, February 19th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Friday, February 21st
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, February 22nd
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Monday, February 24th
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday, February 25th
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Thursday, February 27th
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Friday, February 28th
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday, March 4th
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VI
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday, March 5th
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au
Friday, March 7th
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, March 8th
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au