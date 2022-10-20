Ed Sheeran has revealed he had already “started writing” the theme song for 007 film No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish.

After meeting with a producer about writing the theme song prior to production, the singer’s dream was shattered when Danny Boyle, who worked with Sheeran on Richard Curtis’ ‘Yesterday’ later quit the film due to “creative differences” and was replaced by Cary Joki Fukunaga, who chose Billie Eilish to pen the track.

Speaking about the incident in on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker said, “I was within a fucking gnat’s pube of doing one, but then they changed directors, changed scripts and that was it all done.

“I had started writing it. I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it.”

Sheeran, however, is still hopeful he’ll one day have the honour of penning a Bond track.

“I think eventually as an English singer you’ve got to eventually do a Bond song. If they come back I’ll be like, ‘Yeah yeah, of course.’ ”

Meanwhile, Eilish’s theme song for the 25th Bond film premiered on April 2nd, with the singer’s brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, collaborating with her on the track.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish shared in a statement at the time of its release.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas,” The film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, shared.

“Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

