Pop wunderkind Billie Eilish can add becoming the youngest ever artist to write and record a James Bond theme song to her unending list of achievements.

Eilish will pen the track for the forthcoming 25th Bond film No Time To Die. The track is set to premiere on April 2nd, it was co-written with Eilish’s brother and collaborator, FINNEAS.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish shared in a statement.

The 18-year-old musician teased the announcement last night, by sharing a slew of photos of Bond girls past, including Lea Seydoux, Hallie Berry and Eva Green.

No Time to Die will mark Daniel Craig’s final performance as Bond. The film will hit theatres on April 3rd.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas,” The film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, shared. “Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

Check out: ‘everything i wanted’ – Billie Eilish