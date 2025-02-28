If you missed out on tickets to Billie Eilish’s sold-out Aussie tour (or just want to throw more cash at her), Melbourne is getting a HIT ME HARD AND SOFT merch pop-up next week.

Running from March 6th-9th at 524 Flinders Street, the pop-up will be stacked with exclusive merch, album-inspired photo ops, and a fresh excuse to drain your bank account in the name of Billie. Expect long lines, limited drops, and a whole lot of oversized hoodies.

And if you’re an American Express cardholder, you’re getting the VIP treatment. Amex members score:

Early access from 10 am-11 am daily (so you can flex your new gear before everyone else)

A dedicated checkout line (because time is money)

Exclusive Amex-only merch

A free Billie Eilish poster (while stocks last)

The pop-up arrives as Eilish continues her ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR‘, which kicked off in Brisbane on February 18th and has been sending Aussie crowds into full emotional meltdowns ever since. With four sold-out arena shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, this pop-up might be the closest some fans get to the tour experience (or at least the chance to walk away with a Billie tote bag).

Her third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, has already hit 2x Platinum, and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” is sitting pretty at 7x Platinum, after spending four weeks at No. 1 on the Australian airplay charts. If that wasn’t enough, Billie just made history as the first female solo artist to have three songs (“LUNCH”, “CHIHIRO”, and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”) racking up 8 million+ daily streams each in their first week. Casual.

This Melbourne pop-up follows similar setups across the world, proving that Billie isn’t just running the charts—she’s running your wardrobe, too.

So if you’re planning to hit up the pop-up, prepare for lines, merch mayhem, and potentially getting elbowed over the last size L hoodie.

Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Pop-Up – Melbourne

524 Flinders Street, Melbourne

March 6th-9th, 2025

11 am-6 pm (Amex Cardholders get in early from 10 am-11 am)