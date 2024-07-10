Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are no strangers to making headlines with their boundary-pushing music and candid interviews.

During their recent appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones Versus, the sibling duo opened up about their creative process, personal growth, and the most intense argument they had while making Billie’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

As they faced off in a spicy vegan wing challenge, the siblings delved into the highs and lows of their close working relationship.

Asked Billie what their biggest argument during the production of the record was, Finneas initially said: “I put my feet up on the desk a lot and Billie is right there.”

“He’s a lot of times barefoot, a lot of the times in very filthy shoes,” Billie quipped, mimicking how her older brother would rest his feet on the soundboard during recording sessions. “My face is right there. And actually, we filmed so much in making the album that almost all the footage is his feet and then me.”

But it wasn’t all laughs and sibling banter.

“I think the longest, biggest argument was during a period of transition in both of our lives when we were both just trying to be honest. To give you credit, I was very high and mighty and telling you you weren’t being honest enough or authentic enough,” Finneas said.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“And you were coming up with such beautiful melodies and cool cadences. Then, by the time we had cool lyrics, everything else was done. So I learned a lot from being too egocentric.”

In a previous interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, they discussed how Billie’s vulnerability in their songwriting sessions pushed them both to grow as artists and individuals.

“I saw myself in that,” Billie said of Finneas’s temporary doubts about wanting to continue making music. “I was like, ‘I have felt that way and you have always been the thing that keeps the ship moving, and now you feel that way. What does that mean for us? And what are we going to do?'”

Despite these challenges, the result of their efforts is Hit Me Hard and Soft, an album that Billie describes as “the most genuine thing” she’s ever made.

The record, which explores themes of young adulthood, queerness, and emotional highs and lows, has been praised for its raw honesty and relatability—qualities that have defined the duo’s work since their breakout hit ‘Ocean Eyes’ in 2015.

Check out Billie Eilish and Finneas on Hot Ones Versus below.