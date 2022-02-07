Billie Eilish has proven how much she cares about her fans by stopping mid performance to help a distressed fan – and seemingly shaded Travis Scott in the process.

A clip of Eilish performing in Atlanta on Jan 5th, 2022, has gone viral, showing the musician stopping her performance when she spotted a struggling fan at the front pit near the front of the stage. The clip shows Eilish pausing during a concert in a packed out stadium and the 20-year-old can be heard saying, “You need an inhaler? Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?” to her team.

“It’s ok you got one, guys, give her some time, don’t crowd” Eilish instructs as her team delivers the fan an inhaler.

After checking that the fan is ok, Eilish then makes a comment which many have taken as a dig at Travis Scott. “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” she said.

The thinly veiled jab seems to be referring to Astroworld, a devastating event where ten fans died during a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance. Scott continued to play his set several minutes after the incident was classified a mass casualty event.

The caring move has been met with much praise from the ‘bad guy’ singer, with one fan commenting, “And this is how you stop a show. This is how you have human decency for someone. This is how you care and show love. Go Billie!”

Another user wrote: “Queen! Always taking care of her fans”.

It’s not the first time that Eilish has stopped a concert after noticing a struggling fan. During a 2018 concert in Sweden the pop star spotted a woman looking week in the concert. She paused to set to throw the woman her own bottle of water and asked, “What can I do to help?”

In the days following the fatal Travis Scott concert, videos started circulating on social media where musicians have stopped mid concert to help fans. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters went as far as to kick out a fan who started a fight – a move that was met with huge cheers from the crowd.

