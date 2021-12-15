Billie Eilish has revealed that beginning to watch porn at the age of 11 gave her “nightmares” and “destroyed [her] brain”.

Billie Eilish opened up about having become addicted to porn as a child during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio (via The Guardian).

“I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11,” she said.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she continued, before saying she suffered nightmares due to the violent content of some of the porn she consumed.

She continued on to say that she is now angry at herself for thinking it was okay to watch so much porn.

“The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish told Stern that she “would have died” after contracting COVID-19 back in August if she weren’t fully vaccinated.

“I had COVID already… Nobody knows that, but fuck that shit, dude,” she said.

Eilish continued by revealing that she was still experiencing side effects from the ordeal.

“It was bad,” she recalled. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost.

“I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine… I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.”

