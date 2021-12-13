Billie Eilish has discussed her battle with COVID-19, insisting that “if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died.”

After the pop star kept coughing during an interview with Howard Stern, the radio host questioned whether she had the virus. “Just tested, I don’t have COVID,” she replied. “I also had COVID already,” she added. “Nobody knows that. But fuck that shit, dude.”

Eilish continued by revealing that she was still experiencing side effects from the ordeal. “It was bad,” she recalled. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost. This was in August, a couple months ago.”

After Stern pointed out that Eilish had come down with COVID-19 after being vaccinated, she had a point to make. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine,” she said. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.”

Eilish’s brother FINNEAS was also a guest on Stern’s SiriusXM show and they discussed his experience with the virus. “The vaccine is fucking amazing and it also saved Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, it saved my friends from getting it,” she explained.

Eilish was both the host and guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. And she thought that she got sick during her time on the show. “Can I tell you a secret?” Eilish said to Stern. “Lorne (Michaels) was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing.”

Despite calling her SNL appearance as “one of the best days of my life,” it did give Eilish a lot of anxiety in the build-up to Saturday. “I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all,” she told Stern.

Watch ‘Happier Than Ever’ (SNL) by Billie Eilish: