Billie Joe Armstrong has joined forces with his son Jakob Armstrong for a new cover of David Bowie’s iconic anthem “Heroes”.

The father-son collaboration features in the newly released promotional campaign for Survivor 50, marking a major milestone for the long-running US reality TV franchise as it celebrates its 50th season. While Bowie’s original remains untouchable, the Armstrongs’ version does it justice.

Per Rolling Stone, Billie Joe takes the lead on vocals, with Jakob appearing alongside him – marking a rare moment of shared spotlight between the Green Day frontman and his son.

Jakob later reflected on the experience on social media, describing “Heroes” as a challenging song to tackle, given its legacy. “It’s a tough song to do justice – I’m grateful for the opportunity to try,” he wrote. Beyond lending his voice, he also handled production and engineering duties on the track, making the project a deeply personal one from start to finish.

While Billie Joe hardly needs an introduction, Jakob has steadily been carving out his own musical identity, taking after his father, much like his brother older brother Joey. He previously fronted the band Ultra Q, released music under the solo moniker Jet Engine Kiss, and earlier cut his teeth in punk outfit Danger!.

The Bowie classic has enjoyed renewed attention in recent years, most notably after appearing in the finale of Stranger Things, which sent streams of the original soaring worldwide.