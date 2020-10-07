Over the course of quarantine, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been releasing a number of covers as part of his No Fun Mondays series on YouTube.

Billie Joe Armstrong has since announced that he will be releasing the performances under a new covers album, also dubbed No Fun Mondays.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” Armstrong said in a statement explaining the project. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

The record is set to arrive on November 27th via Warner. No Fun Mondays is available to preorder on CD and vinyl. A limited-edition baby blue-colored vinyl pressing will be available to purchase at independent record stores around the United States.

No Fun Mondays:

1. ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ (Tiffany cover)

2. ‘War Stories’ (The Starjets cover)

3. ‘Manic Monday’ (The Bangles cover)

4. ‘Corpus Christi’ (The Avengers cover)

5. ‘That Thing You Do!’ (Adam Schlesinger cover)

6. ‘Amico’ (Don Backy cover)

7. ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory’ (Johnny Thunders cover)

8. ‘Kids in America’ (Kim Wilde cover)

9. ‘Not That Way Anymore’ (Stiv Bators cover)

10. ‘That’s Rock’N’Roll’ (Eric Carmen cover)

11. ‘Gimme Some Truth’ (John Lennon cover)

12. ‘Whole Wide World’ (Wreckless Eric cover)

13. ‘Police On My Back’ (The Equals cover)

14. ‘A New England’ (Billy Bragg cover)