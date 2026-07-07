Billie Joe Armstrong and Travis Barker are marking the 50th anniversary of the debut LP by the Ramones in a big way.

At the Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute on August 30th at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, the Green Day frontman and the Blink-182 member will take part in the debut performance of Cretin Family, a punk supergroup also featuring Rancid’s Tim Armstrong and latter-day Ramones bassist C.J. Ramone.

Proceeds from the special tribute show will benefit Dr. David Agus’ cancer research at Ellison Institute Research Foundation (as per Rolling Stone).

“The spirit of the Ramones is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club, and festival,” Armstrong shared in a statement. “Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become Ramones lovers. Kids are influenced by the Ramones and they don’t even know it yet. ¡Viva Ramones!”

Barker, meanwhile, hailed the Ramones as “the blueprint.”

“Punk rock wouldn’t be what it is today without them. I’m honoured to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest bands ever!!!” Barker added.

“This is gonna be the biggest celebration of the Ramones anyone has seen for a long time!!!” C.J. Ramone said.

Tim Armstrong said, “From the moment I first heard the Ramones, music was never the same.”

Hollywood icon John Travolta will host the event, which will also feature a 50th-anniversary screening of Travolta’s 1976 film Carrie; his new film, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, will be also screened at the event.

“Two years ago, I had the pleasure of experiencing the Hollywood Forever Johnny Ramone Tribute for the first time,” Travolta shared in a statement. “It was a blast, and I want to return again for the Ramones tribute! With showing something new, my directorial debut, ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’.

“And something old, the 50th anniversary of the original ‘Carrie’. It is going to be a fun night. See you there!”

The entire original Ramones lineup is gone, but drummer Marky Ramone, who played in the band between 1978 and 1983 and again between 1987 and 1996, is keeping the band’s music alive with Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg

Drummer Richie Ramone, who was in the band from 1983 to 1987, and C.J. Ramone, who took over bass duties from Dee Dee in 1989, also have their own touring bands that focus on Ramones classics.