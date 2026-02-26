A new trailer for Billy Idol Should Be Dead, an upcoming feature-length film exploring the punk icon’s turbulent rise, has been released, featuring many familiar faces.

Directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios, the documentary traces Idol’s journey from London’s late ’70s punk underground to global superstardom, pulling together rare archival footage alongside candid interviews with the singer, his collaborators, friends and family.

It features the likes of Miley Cyrus, who linked up with Idol on her 2020 song “Night Crawling”, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan.

“I watch Billy Idol footage like it’s porn,” Cyrus says in the clip. “There’s no one hotter than Billy-fucking-Idol.”

The documentary revisits his early days in the UK punk scene, his breakout success after relocating to New York, and the chaotic lifestyle that nearly ended his career more than once. It explores several life-threatening moments across Idol’s career, including struggles with addiction and serious accidents that forced him to confront his mortality at the height of fame.

The film also features Idol’s recent new song, “Dying To Live”, written alongside longtime collaborator Steve Stevens and songwriter J. Ralph, which plays a central role in the documentary’s closing sequence. It was released in November, with an accompanying video featuring photos and footage from across his career.

Watch the trailer for Billy Idol Should Be Dead below.