Billy Joel is cancelling all of his upcoming concerts as his condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” according to a statement from his team.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.”

The condition he has been diagnosed with, NPH, is a brain disorder where excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain’s ventricles. An explainer on the Cleveland Clinic’s website reads, “[it] can affect several brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more.”

The disorder affects roughly 0.2 percent of people in their seventies and causes gait issues, bladder control issues, and cognitive difficulties. It’s most commonly addressed with a surgery where a device known as a shunt is implanted to remove the excess fluids.

“NPH is unusual among dementia-like conditions because it’s often reversible,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. “However, the chances of reversing this condition are highest with early diagnosis and fast treatment. Delays in diagnosis and treatment make it more likely that the damage to your brain from the pressure will be permanent, severe or both.”

In July 2024, Joel wrapped up a decade-long residency at Madison Square Garden and he continued to tour all across America and England in the following months. His last concert was in February 2025, in Uncasville, Connecticut, where he fell flat on his back towards the end of the show after tossing his microphone stand to a crew member. He was able to quickly stand up and finished the set.

Shortly after, Joel announced that he was taking a four-month break due to a “medical condition”, and he planned on returning to the stage in July. “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” he told fans in a statement. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.” Whether the medical issues at the time were related to normal pressure hydrocephalus is unclear.

Joel hasn’t released an album of new songs since 1993’s River of Dreams, but he partnered up with songwriter-producer Freddy Wexler on the single “Turn the Lights Back On” in February 2024. He premiered the track at the Grammys that month and performed it live only a handful of times.

Though new material is lacking, Joel is still one of the most popular touring acts in the world. His planned 2025 tour included shows at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tickets for all of Joel’s shows will be refunded in full. “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel says in a statement, “and thank you for understanding.”