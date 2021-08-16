Billy Joel welcomed the Goo Goo Dolls’ frontman John Rzeznick on stage during his Saturday night concert at Highmark Stadium, near Buffalo, New York, for a performance of the band’s heart-tugging hit ‘Iris.’

“Welcome to my hometown,” Rzeznick, a Buffalo native, told Joel before the band launched into the 1998 single. You can watch the performance below.

Check out Billy Joel and John Rzeznik perform The Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’

Elsewhere during the concert, Billy Joel paid tribute to the late ZZ Top frontman Dusty Hill, interpolating the band’s single ‘Tush’ within a performance of his 1993 song ‘River of Dreams.’

In November, Billy Joel will return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for a run of six dates. Before the COVID pandemic, Billy Joel had a monthly residency at the iconic venue, thus far he has 73 consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden under his belt.

In other news, a star-studded lineup of celebrities and musicians have joined forced to deliver a cover of Billy Joel’s ‘New York State of Mind’, in a new video paying tribute the city amid the COVID pandemic. The performance featured the likes of Idina Menzel, Sara Bareilles, Stephen Colbert, Joan Osbourne, Billy Joel Band members Mark Rivera and David Rosenthal, Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel and more.