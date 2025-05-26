Billy Joel’s family has publicly thanked fans for their support following the 76-year-old musician’s recent diagnosis with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare brain disorder.

On Monday, Joel’s wife Alexis Roderick Joel expressed gratitude via Instagram, sharing a family photo with their two young daughters and writing: “We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

The announcement of Joel’s health condition came on Friday, when the singer revealed he would be cancelling 17 upcoming shows across North America and Europe, according to Rolling Stone. According to the statement released by his team, the condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance”.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the brain’s ventricles, affecting memory, movement, thinking, and concentration. Joel’s medical team has advised him to focus on his recovery, with the singer now undergoing specific physical therapy and refraining from performing during his recovery period.

Joel’s daughter from his previous marriage to Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, also shared her appreciation for fans’ support over the weekend. She described her father as “the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known” and assured fans that he is “entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength”.

Former wife Christie Brinkley joined the chorus of support, writing: “The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery. You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison”.

Several celebrities have also sent their well-wishes to the iconic performer, including Kristin Chenoweth, who related to Joel’s condition, commenting: “I really understand. I have menieres. Very similar!! Sending love.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Joel’s team noted in their statement that the singer is “thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health” during this challenging time.