In a strange twist of fate, Björk, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe are now rumoured to be shooting a movie together under the direction of Robert Eggers, director of The Witch and 2019’s triumphant The Lighthouse.

Iconic Icelandic artist Björk hasn’t done a full-length film since ‘Dancer in the Dark‘ and has even mentioned in a few interviews that she wouldn’t act again anytime soon, but now it seems she may be joining an all-star cast.

Joining Bjork will allegedly be Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Skarsgård and his brother Bill, and the movie is set to be titled ‘The Northman’.

Directed by Robert Eggers, it looks like we’ll be in good hands for this project, which given his last two, will almost definitely lean on dark humour, horror sensibilities and a gripping sense of characters and plot.

Having directed previous efforts ‘The Witch‘ and ‘The Lighthouse‘, it is unclear as to what direction Robert Eggers will want to take this new project, but in a recent post to Planeta Cine, we can see a sneak peek of what the plot may focus on.

Apparently ‘The Northman‘ will be a story about a Viking taking revenge in Iceland. Given Björk’s Icelandic heritage she may only be providing music for the soundtrack of the film in her native tongue, but it would definitely be impressive to see her take a role in the movie.

There are no set plans on any release dates, but we should expect late 2020-2021 for the film to come out.

You can see the Facebook post below, which when translated reads:

“Still without official confirmation, these are the faces that would lead the cast of the new film of Robert Eggers (‘The Witch’, ‘The Lighthouse’), which will be called ” The Northman” and will be a story of Viking revenge in Iceland to beginnings From the century. Do your magic, Sr. Eggers!”