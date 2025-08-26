Black Country, New Road are bringing their acclaimed live show to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

The tour kicks off on Sunday, February 22nd at Perth Festival, before heading to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, February 24th and the Palace Foreshore in Melbourne on Thursday, February 26th. The band then plays The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, February 28th, before crossing the Tasman for shows at Auckland’s Powerstation on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wellington’s Meow Nui on Wednesday, March 4th.

The run follows the release of Forever Howlong via Ninja Tune, a new chapter for the group built on shared songwriting and vocals. The record has been praised for its melodic, communal sound and has introduced the band to wider audiences.

The band’s third studio album shows how resilient and adaptable they are, with luscious melodies, fantastical lyrics and lots of recorders,” wrote The Guardian. Pitchfork described it as “an ambitious and unabashedly twee album overflowing with baroque flourishes and communal spirit.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, August 29th at 10am (local) via handsometours.com

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

Black Country, New Road Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates 2026

Presented by Handsome tours

Sunday, 22nd February 2026

Perth Festival, Perth, WA

Tuesday, 24th February 2026

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 26th February 2026

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 28th February 2026

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 3rd March 2026

Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday, 4th March 2026

Meow Nui, Wellington, New Zealand