US punk rockers Black Flag are returning Down Under in May 2026.

One of the most influential bands to emerge from the US hardcore punk movement of the late ’70s and early ’80s, Black Flag formed in Hermosa Beach, California, by guitarist and primary songwriter Greg Ginn. The band quickly became known for their blistering speed and guitar riffs, and raw, confrontational energy.

Across shifting lineups – including their most famous frontman, Henry Rollins – Black Flag pushed punk into harsher, more experimental territory, blending elements of sludge, metal, and free-form noise.

Last in Australia in 2023, the group delivered two sets for fans: one full of fan favourites, and one of their second studio album My War (1984), performed in full.

Now with a fresh lineup, revealed last month, and renewed creative energy, the band are gearing up for exciting live shows and new music production. The group has already begun writing and rehearsing together, building on their signature sound while embracing new influences brought in by the latest members.

The 2026 tour will mark the debut for the band’s newest members – Max Zanelly on vocals, David Rodriguez on bass, and Bryce Weston on drums.

The current Black Flag lineup represents a significant departure from previous iterations, with Ginn serving as the sole connection to the band’s storied past. Despite the controversy surrounding the age gap and experience levels, they’ve maintained an active touring schedule throughout 2025, suggesting audience appetite remains for this version of the iconic punk band.

It will kick off at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on May 28th, followed by Sydney’s Crowbar on May 29th, Brisbane’s Crowbar on May 30th, and the Gold Coast’s Vinnies Dive on May 31st. Tickets are available now here.

Black Flag’s DIY ethos over the decades was equally groundbreaking: through Ginn’s SST Records, they booked their own tours, released their own music, and inspired countless underground bands to do the same. Albums like Damaged (1981) became touchstones of the genre, capturing themes of alienation, frustration, and personal autonomy.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

BLACK FLAG AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, May 28th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Friday, May 29th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 30th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, May 31st

Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast QLD