Black Flag have returned with a drastically different lineup, pairing founding guitarist Greg Ginn with three musicians decades his junior.

The legendary punk outfit now features 20-something members Max Zanelly on vocals, David Rodriguez on bass, and Bryce Weston on drums, creating a striking generational divide that has sparked considerable debate amongst fans.

The new-look Black Flag have been actively touring since June 2025 and are reportedly working on fresh material.

However, the unconventional lineup has attracted significant criticism online, particularly given the band’s extensive history of member changes throughout its existence. Ginn, now in his 70s, remains unfazed by the backlash, telling The New York Times: “I mainly listen to people that come to our shows, and I care about what they think. Because there’s always somebody in their mom’s basement on a keyboard that knows how to run the world.”

Zanelly’s path to fronting one of punk rock’s most influential bands is particularly unconventional. The vocalist admitted she had zero band experience before joining Black Flag, revealing: “The first day at practice. I was like, ‘Yo, I’ve never screamed into a mic before.’ I remember driving home from my waitressing job and losing my voice in the car because I would be screaming the Black Flag songs.”

Her recruitment story is equally remarkable. Ginn discovered Zanelly while she was screaming along in the front row of a Black Flag performance, later explaining that “she was the only person I could imagine doing it.” This spontaneous talent scouting approach reflects the band’s punk ethos of prioritising raw energy over conventional credentials.

The current Black Flag lineup represents a significant departure from previous iterations, with Ginn serving as the sole connection to the band’s storied past. Despite the controversy surrounding the age gap and experience levels, they’ve maintained an active touring schedule throughout 2025, suggesting audience appetite remains for this version of the iconic punk band.