Garage rock favourites Black Lips are heading to Australia and New Zealand for a huge tour.

Already confirmed to play the Tent Pole Music Festival in Victoria next March, the Atlanta band will now also visit Auckland, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle in the same month (see full dates below). The upcoming tour will be the first time Black Lips have performed Down Under in eight years.

Genre-hopping before it became cool, Black Lips have been one of the most interesting shapeshifting band of the 21st century. From lacerating punk to striking pop, ferocious rock to glistening glam, they’ve never sat still musically over 10 albums.

Their latest album, Apocalypse Love, was released to widely positive reviews earlier this year, the band furnishing their garage sound with added rock ‘n’ roll energy.

“It isn’t shocking that the Black Lips’ insatiable itch for shape-shifting rears its snarling, hydra-headed mug on their tenth studio album, Apocalypse Love. It’s a freakshow, a madcap collection of misfit anthems tinged in sardonic absurdity, with the Lips’ signature snarl all over it,” Clash wrote in a strong review.

“The more that the band explore further avenues, the more varied and rounded their albums become. Apocalypse Love brings it all together just right and keeps you with them for ride,” Louder Than War hailed.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Black Lips 2023 Australian/New Zealand Tour

Thursday, March 2nd

Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, March 3rd

The Espy, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, March 4th

Tent Pole Music Festival, Mount Duneed, VIC

Tickets: Tent Pole Music Festival

Monday, March 6th

Dicey Rileys, Wollongong, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Tuesday, March 7th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Wednesday, March 8th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, March 9th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Tickets: Moshtix