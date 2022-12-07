Garage rock favourites Black Lips are heading to Australia and New Zealand for a huge tour.
Already confirmed to play the Tent Pole Music Festival in Victoria next March, the Atlanta band will now also visit Auckland, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle in the same month (see full dates below). The upcoming tour will be the first time Black Lips have performed Down Under in eight years.
Genre-hopping before it became cool, Black Lips have been one of the most interesting shapeshifting band of the 21st century. From lacerating punk to striking pop, ferocious rock to glistening glam, they’ve never sat still musically over 10 albums.
Their latest album, Apocalypse Love, was released to widely positive reviews earlier this year, the band furnishing their garage sound with added rock ‘n’ roll energy.
“It isn’t shocking that the Black Lips’ insatiable itch for shape-shifting rears its snarling, hydra-headed mug on their tenth studio album, Apocalypse Love. It’s a freakshow, a madcap collection of misfit anthems tinged in sardonic absurdity, with the Lips’ signature snarl all over it,” Clash wrote in a strong review.
“The more that the band explore further avenues, the more varied and rounded their albums become. Apocalypse Love brings it all together just right and keeps you with them for ride,” Louder Than War hailed.
Black Lips 2023 Australian/New Zealand Tour
Thursday, March 2nd
Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, March 3rd
The Espy, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, March 4th
Tent Pole Music Festival, Mount Duneed, VIC
Tickets: Tent Pole Music Festival
Monday, March 6th
Dicey Rileys, Wollongong, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Tuesday, March 7th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Oztix
Wednesday, March 8th
The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, March 9th
Freo Social, Fremantle, WA
Tickets: Moshtix