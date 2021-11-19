The Black Lips’ new single has been pulled by Italian label Wild Honey Records over “allegations” against a band member.

The label confirmed to Pitchfork that the record, which was slated to feature covers of Fred Cole and Hank Williams tracks, was pulled due to”certain allegations made against a member of the band.”

“Shortly after we announced the release of a one-off, limited edition 7″ by The Black Lips [on October 15], it was brought to our attention that certain allegations had been made against a member of the band. Out of respect to all involved, our staff, colleagues and the artists signed to our label, we decided to pull the release. It is not a decision we took lightly, but we believe it’s the right thing to do under the circumstances,” a statement from the label read.

They continued: “Wild Honey Records was born in a garage 15 years ago. We are music fans. The label doesn’t pay the bills, it quite often IS the bills. A big part of what we do is give back to the DIY music scene and the community from where we came.”

“Growing up as outcasts, bullied and nerdy young punks, we always believed that punk rock could change our lives for the better, that it could bring people together in times of division, hatred and polarisation. We have been actively fighting against this stuff all our lives. We condemn any form of abusive behaviour and any form of discrimination. We walk the walk, not just talk the talk.”

While the label did not specify what the allegations were, the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this year that Black Lips lead singer Cole Alexander had been accused of sending “sexually inappropriate” texts to a woman named Emily Langland.

Landland alleged that Alexander sent the messages to her when she was 17 and he was 29. She went on to allege that they had consensual sex when she was 18.

When asked about Wild Honey’s statement regarding the Black Lips single by Pitchfork, Alexander said: “The allegations are simply not true and we have no other comment.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.