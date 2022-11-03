Acclaimed post-rock outfit black midi are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year.

Beginning in Auckland at the Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, March 26th, they’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane before a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Sunday, April 2nd (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, November 7th at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

black midi’s tour shouldn’t be one to miss: they were once hailed as “the best band in London” by NME after all. One of the bands that impressed on Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground label, the three-piece have become renowned as one of the most electrifying live bands of their generation.

Over three albums – 2019’s Schlagenheim, 2021’s Cavalcade and 2022’s Hellfire – black midi have explored vastly differing sonic territories, form krautrock to post punk, prog rock to avant-jazz. Released earlier this year, Hellfire is the band’s most commercially successful album to date, reaching number 22 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

An intense concept album, Hellfire explores the personas of a traumatised soldier and a deranged murderer over an impressively genre-hopping background. “The preposterously talented English band’s third record is pitched between clinical precision and crazed abandon,” Pitchfork said in a highly positive review.

“Building on the dynamic intensity of 2021’s Cavalcade, the UK trio’s third album further expands their intrepid musical universe,” NME said in an equally positive appraisal.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

black midi 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Tickets on sale Monday, November 7th (1oam local time) via handsometours.com

Sunday, March 26th

Hollywood Avondale, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, March 28th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, March 30th

ΩHM Festival, Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, April 2nd

Rechabite, Perth, WA